2024 Mazda3 Pricing Starts at $25,335, Adds New Carbon Turbo and Keeps the Manual Transmission Option

(Images: Mazda)

The 2024 Mazda3 gets another year older, but it’s still one of the best-driving cars in its class.

There aren’t too many changes in store this time around, though you do get some more options to maneuver between trim and package options in the lineup. As you’d expect, prices are indeed higher than they were for 2023. And not just a little, either: The base S model (available only as a sedan) now starts at $25,335, which is $1,620 more than before. Considering you can’t really find the S models in the real world, either…expect to spend at least $26,000 or so if you’re looking to get into Mazda’s entry-level compact.

On the upside, even the base model now includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and a rear seat occupant alert. Adding those features to base trims usually comes down to an economy of scale decision — there’s lower per-unit cost to just include them everywhere than add them to certain trims and omit them from others — but that means you don’t have to go far up the ladder to find a well-equipped Mazda 3.

Speaking of which, the 2024 Mazda3 also gets a new lower-end trim, called the Select Sport (rather than just ‘Select’). The sedan starts at $25,855, while the hatchback is $1,000 more. This model mostly brings S levels of equipment, but adds in 18-inch wheels, dual-zone climate control, leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and mirrors with embedded turn signals.

Carbon Turbo, anyone?

I’ve liked what Mazda’s done with the Carbon Edition models, especially with the color combination and equipment for the money. You’ve only been able to get it with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine, though…at least until now. The 2024 Mazda3 gets a new Carbon Turbo option (along with the CX-30 and CX-5), mating a similar theme to turbocharged power. Instead of Polymetal Gray on the exterior and a red interior, however, you get Zircon Sand paint with to a terracotta (brown) and black interior.

The 2024 Mazda3 Carbon Turbo brings in a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen — a welcome update from the lesser 8.8-inch unit — wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and wireless charging. Under the hood, you still get a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine making 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel.

2024 Mazda3 trim walk and pricing

Fortunately, if you’re a manual enthusiast like me, the three-pedal option is still an option on the hatchback. It’s no more accessible than it was before (so you still have to get the 2.5 S Premium), but at least we can count it on the 2024 list of cars still available with a manual transmission.

Here’s a comprehensive look at the Mazda3’s pricing structure (includes destination):