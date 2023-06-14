Super Cruise Finally Comes to Buick, Thanks to the 2024 Envision

(Images: General Motors | Buick)

The 2024 Buick Envision doesn’t just sport a fresh face – it also brings more tech.

While some semi-autonomous driving systems have been making big headlines lately, for better or worse, General Motors has been taking a metered approach to rolling out its Super Cruise hands-off, eyes-on system across its brands. It’s starting to make its way out to more Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC models, but the 2024 Buick Envision is the first application of the technology you’ll be able to experience in the Tri-Shield lineup.

This week, Buick revealed the updated 2024 Envision model, dramatically updating the styling from GM’s introduction of the second-generation model in 2020. So far, we only have the exterior shot above — showing off the range-topping Avenir model — as well as one tightly framed interior photo demonstrating the Envision’s Super Cruise capability. We can glean from that image that the updated Envision will have a fully digital instrument cluster (as GM has been doing with more of its revamped models lately). The exterior, much like with the 2024 Encore GX, largely boils down to a facelift, heavily focusing on the front and rear fascias.

Whether or not you actually like the styling will probably translate to the entire Buick lineup, regardless of which model we’re actually talking about. Personally, I think it’s a handsome crossover. Let’s be totally honest here, too: Buick needs bolder styling to stand out from the crowd, including competition from GM’s own brands.

Super Cruise isn’t just arriving in more cars, but it’s also more widely available.

When GM first rolled it out, Super Cruise worked on about 200,000 miles of divided highways in the U.S. and Canada. With the 2024 Buick Envision’s debut, the automaker says it’s now compatible on more than 400,000 miles of roads. It’s certainly a slow and steady approach compared to certain other automakers systems I totally won’t mention here (but the name starts with ‘Auto’ and ends with ‘pilot’). In our experience, though, Super Cruise tends to work as advertised in the areas where you can use it, which I emphatically can’t say about that other system with its, shall we say, quirks.

If you’re interested in the rest of the 2024 Buick Envision, we should have more information on it in the coming months. That will include far more angles of the car, as well as the opportunity to actually check it out in person and eventually drive it. Stay tuned for more on that front soon.