2024 Jeep Configurator Is Live, Showing Off Fresh Styling and More 4xe Build Options: Which Would You Pick?

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

What should you get if you’re looking to spec out a 2024 Jeep Wrangler?

Jeep recently refreshed the Wrangler JL for the 2024 model year, bringing in some new styling updates and new tech, as well as a more affordable version of the plug-in hybrid 4xe, thanks to the new Sport S trim. There’s also a new Rubicon X 4xe trim if you’re looking to go in the other direction and want to add in standard 35-inch tires and beadlock-capable wheels. But what options are the best to check out and which ones are fine to skip? In this video, Tommy covers all the details to help you choose the 2024 Jeep Wrangler that fits your needs.

2024 Jeep Wrangler updates: The fundamentals

At its core, this year’s Jeep Wrangler JL is still the off-roader you know and love. At least, I’m assuming you love it if you’re shopping for one. A full breakdown of this year’s updates is available right here on TFLcar (you can check that out by clicking here or scrolling down).

Here are the highlights: The 2024 Jeep Wrangler gets a new grille, an upgraded Uconnect 5 infotainment system, more safety tech including side curtain airbags and some notable changes underneath, like a Dana 44 HD full-floating rear axle, which notably improves the Wrangler’s towing capability up to 5,000 pounds, depending on which model you buy.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler more or less uses the same powertrains as before, ranging from a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four to a 6.4-liter Hemi V8. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 still carries the range as the default powertrain option for most models, and it is still available with a 6-speed manual transmissions (all other powertrains get an 8-speed automatic).

Base pricing for this new model year rises by $700, starting at $31,895 for the two-door and $35,895 for the four-door (before destination).

Check out all the other details on the updated Wrangler in the video and post below!