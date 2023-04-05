Revamped 2024 Jeep Wrangler Debuts with Fresh Face, Uconnect 5 and Available Factory Winch

The current Jeep Wrangler JL is already several years old, so it’s time for a refresh.

Particularly with the Ford Bronco threatening its turf, it’s timely the 2024 Jeep Wrangler brings in a raft of noteworthy changes. Not only did the automaker focus on styling with this update, but the revamped Wrangler also brings in the Uconnect 5 infotainment system, more standard safety tech like side curtain airbags and a new, more luxurious ‘Rubicon X’ trim.

The hallmark seven-slot grille remains, though the 2024 update integrates the grille into the headlights than the previous model. To quote a colleague on the TFL team: “It still looks familiar, but maybe a bit angry.”

Broadly, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler lineup maintains the same capability as before. All powertrains remain exactly the same, from the 285-horsepower 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 to the 270-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo, the 470-horsepower 6.4-liter V8 and the four-cylinder-backed, 375-horsepower 4xe plug-in hybrid. The Xtreme Recon package offers up to a 100:1 crawl ratio, while the Wrangler still packs impressive approach, breakover and deparature angles (47.4 degrees, 27.8 degrees and 40.4 degrees respectively). The most hardcore models also achieve 12.9 inches of ground clearance from the factory.

Willys upgrades and new Rubicon X trim

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys brings in a few notable updates, including a newly standard rear locker and 33-inch tires. The Rubicon, for its part, brings in a next-generation Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle. Thanks to that particular upgrade, the 2024 Wrangler Rubicon gets a bump in towing capacity from 3,500 pounds to a far more usable 5,000 pounds.

If you’re looking to build a few more creature comforts into the updated Rubicon, you can also step up to the ‘Rubicon X’ model. That bakes in 12-way power adjustable front seats, an Alpine stereo system, Nappa leather, acoustic front glass and the updated 12.3-inch infotainment system. With the 2024 model year, the Jeep Wrangler finally brings in Stellantis’ latest Uconnect 5 system, complete with all the features it brings like over-the-air updates and the first factory application of Trails Offroad, showing 62 Jeep Badge of Honor trails (with more through a subscription).

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon models also get the option to equip an 8,000-pound-capable Warn winch from the factory.

A lower price point for the 4xe

In addition to updating the Willys and Rubicon trims, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler lowers the entry point to the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain. The new Sport S 4xe sits below the Willys, Sahara, Rubicon and High Altitude. Even though it sits lower in the hierarch, the 4xe trim will still bring in the 12.3-inch touchscreen, adaptive cruise control, remote keyless entry, 20-inch wheels and a Gorilla glass windshield.

One other important update for the 2024 Jeep Wrangler is the addition of side curtain airbags. That should help the car’s performance in IIHS crash test ratings, though we will have to wait and see when 2024 results arrive.

Pricing is not yet available for the 2024 Jeep Wrangler lineup, though we should know more about that in the coming weeks and months.