Production-Spec 2024 Kia EV9 Debuts: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

(Image: Kia)

Meet the 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen more and more emerge on the production version of Kia’s all-electric three-row SUV. At this year’s New York Auto Show, the automaker made the car’s North American debut, offering up more information on what the EV9 is all about and, more importantly, when it will actually go on sale in the U.S.

One important styling point to cover at the top: The “Star Map LED” animated grille did in fact make it from the original concept. It is an available feature, though, so you’ll only be able to get it on certain models. As standard, the EV9 gets 19-inch wheels, though you can spec that up to 21 inches as well.

(Images: Kia (top left), TFL studios (top right, bottom)

With today’s reveal, we’re looking at the 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line, which is a dual-motor setup offering torque-vectoring all-wheel drive. Based on the same E-GMP architecture as the EV6 and sister company Hyundai’s electric models to date, the 2024 EV9 uses a standard 800-volt electrical architecture that allows V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality to use the car as a mobile generator, as well as quicker DC fast charging.

The EV9 is quick, looks bold and it can tow

At its core, the 2024 Kia EV9 uses the brand’s “Opposites United” design language, which focuses on clean and simple lines, offering up an SUV with a much more muscular stance than you’d probably expect from what is a three-row family SUV.

In this GT-Line configuration, the 2024 Kia EV9 manages 379 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Kia says that figure makes this large SUV good for 0-60 in 5 seconds. Not a bad figure for a vehicle that measures slightly longer than a Telluride. In fact, the EV9 is 197.4 inches long, 70.1 inches tall and 77.9 inches wide.

Beyond giving it bold styling and dual-motor performance, Kia aimed to make the EV9 an all-around capable rig. With all three rows in place, it offers up 20.2 cubic feet of cargo capacity. Once you fold the second and third rows down, though, the cargo volume expands out to 81.9 cubic feet.

Looking inside the 2024 Kia EV9

Inside, the new EV9 introduces what Kia calls its “Ten Must-Have Item”, a nod to its sustainability practices in building this car. That includes eschewing animal products in the seating and other interior materials, instead opting for BTX-free polyurethane upholstery and BTX-free trim elements. While those wanting to minimize animal products in the things they use, my first impression is that most people will focus more on the layout and switchgear once they get inside the new EV9.

That’s because the car uses a fairly minimalist layout including hidden-until-lit buttons integrated into the center stack for the infotainment controls. On the infotainment front, the 2024 Kia EV9 gets two 12.3-inch main screens, split by a 5-inch screen that always has climate controls at the driver’s fingertips.

You’d fully expect a lot of the EV9’s functionality to be integrated into the infotainment system — and you’d be right — but the car also uses many more hard buttons than you might expect. Major controls still use actual, physical buttons, including the switchbank to the left of the steering wheel as well as the steering wheel itself. In fact, the drive mode switch as well as a 4WD Lock button are integrated into the bottom spoke of the steering wheel, so they’re always close to hand.

What about range and charging speed?

At launch, the 2024 Kia EV9 will get two powertrain options and battery configurations. The base model will use a single, 215-horsepower motor driving the rear wheels. That will pair to a 76.1-kWh battery, which is slightly smaller than the largest available battery in the EV6.

If you’re looking for a bit more range, though, the EV9 will also offer a 99.8-kWh battery. In its single-motor layout, Kia says the car should get around 300 miles of all-electric range, though we don’t have official ratings confirming that just yet.

Get the more potent, 379-horsepower dual-motor configuration with the larger battery like this GT-Line model, and you can feasibly expect the driving range to land somewhere in the upper-200 mile ballpark. At launch, the EV9 will have four drive modes, including Eco, Normal, Sport and My Mode.

Fortunately, the 2024 Kia EV9 is also capable of DC fast charging up to 230 kW, at least where charging stations will allow it. Assuming you can get an “ultrafast” charger, Kia says the EV9 will charge up from 10 to 80% state-of-charge in under 25 minutes.

Other noteworthy features

Like its smaller siblings, the 2024 Kia EV9 comes loaded with standard collision avoidance and active assist systems. Debuting with this car are two new technologies including Advanced Highway Driving Assist (AHDA) and Lane Following Assist 2. Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA-2) comes standard, and allows adaptive cruise control, lane centering and lane change assist in certain conditions. The AHDA system builds on that capability using lidar.

On the creature comforts front, the 2024 Kia EV9 brings a dual-level floating center console up front, as well as a retractable console for the second-row passengers. Both front and second-row passengers (at least with captain’s chairs) get fully power-adjustable seats that are heated and ventilated.

A rearview camera mirror is an available option, as is a 14-speaker, 708-watt Meridian premium audio system. High-power USB-C ports are scattered throughout the cabin, accommodating charging needs for passengers on all three rows.

The 2024 Kia EV9 is available in either a six-passenger configuration with captain’s chairs on the second row, or a seven-passenger configuration with a middle bench seat.

Kia aims to put the EV9 up for order later this year, with production at West Point, Georgia slated to start in early 2024.