Volkswagen Debuts Rugged Atlas Peak Edition As a Basecamp Successor

Volkswagen reskins the Basecamp as the new ‘Peak Edition’.

The automaker has some changes in store for the 2024 Atlas lineup, including a revamped 2.0-liter powertrain and styling that’s a bit more in your face. It still wants to keep the rugged spirit from the old Basecamp concept that made its first appearance a few years ago, though, so the company debuted its facelifted Peak Edition at the 2023 New York Auto Show Wednesday.

In essence, we’re looking at a similar package to the old Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp, styling notwithstanding. You get gloss black trim, much cladding and a unique wheel and tire package that sets the car apart from your run-of-the-mill midsize Atlas. Up front, there’s a gloss black “X” design element, taken from the Atlas Cross Sport model.

At the back, the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition continues the black-and-silver motif through the rear bumper and diffuser. With this model, the 2024 Atlas also introduces Avocado Green to the exterior color palette, while Pure Grey is another option exclusive to the Peak Edition.

Apart from the special orange and chrome logo, the main visual distinction for this car lies with the 18-inch black alloy wheels. They come wrapped in 255/60-R18 Continental CrossContact tires that offer a bit more bite on the dirt, without being so aggressive that it compromises the Atlas’ on-road capability.

Interior changes are subtle

The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition largely sticks to formula with the interior, albeit there are a few special touches. The dashboard, for instance, gets a patterned look with ‘Peak Edition’ written across the passenger side. The Titan Black leatherette seats get light grey accents and orange contrast stitching. On the steering wheel clip, you get another badge that offers a subtle touch from the standard Atlas.

Under the hood, of course, this car uses the same 2.0-liter engine as the rest of the Atlas lineup and 4Motion all-wheel drive. The new unit puts out 269 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, and is meant to deliver similar power to the old (now defunct) 3.6-liter VR6 while improving fuel economy.

We’ll know more about the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition closer to its launch this summer. Stay tuned for that and more updates from the 2023 New York Auto Show.