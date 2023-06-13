Recall: 331,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees Could Have Rear Springs That May Fall Off While Driving

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

A new recall noting vehicles’ rear springs could detach impacts 331,401 Jeep Grand Cherokee models.

Jeep issued a new recall campaign this week, and you will certainly want to pay attention if you own a new Grand Cherokee or Grand Cherokee L. According to a document published with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: “Some vehicles were built with a rear coil spring that may not be correctly installed, allowing the coil spring to come out of position.”

Obviously, that creates a serious problem for drivers if it occurs while the vehicle is moving. Not only could a driver lose control, increasing the risk of a crash and injury, but springs falling off create a hazard for other motorists on the road. The recall affects 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee models in both two and three-row configurations with the following build dates:

217,099 Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles, built between December 5, 2020 and May 31, 2023

vehicles, built between December 5, 2020 and May 31, 2023 114,302 Jeep Grand Cherokee (two-row) vehicles, built between May 17, 2021 and May 31, 2023

This issue does not impact models with Quadralift air suspension.

While this is a global recall, the issue primarily impacts the cars covered above in the NHTSA publication. FCA US LLC, the American arm of parent company Stellantis, said it is not aware of any accidents related to the issue. However, it has received two customer assistance records, 17 warranty claims and two field reports related to the issue between April 5, 2022 and May 4, 2023. The company decided to stage a voluntary recall on June 1 and notified the NHTSA on June 8.

What is the fix?

To correct the issue, FCA says it will inspect affected vehicles and repair the rear coil spring assembly, where necessary. Although the affected Jeep Grand Cherokee models should still be under warranty, the automaker will still reimburse owners who paid to fix the issue out of their own pocket, if they submit the original receipts or “adequate proof of payment”.

The automaker says it will notify both owners and dealers about the problem and the remedy starting on July 28. To find more information, you can check out the NHTSA’s website — the recall number is 23V-413. FCA US’ number for this recall is 64A, when you are able to check with your local Jeep dealer.