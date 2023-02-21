Nissan announced pricing for the 2023 Sentra Tuesday — one of the few new cars left on sale that can still claim an MSRP under $20,000 (excluding destination, at least).

Apart from the price, this year’s Sentra carries forward unchanged from 2022.

Three trims are available: the base S, mid-range SV and the top-spec SR. The SR trim is once again available with the Midnight Edition appearance package.

The 2023 Nissan Sentra is on sale now.

A solid deal for a solid small car? The 2023 Nissan Sentra is sticking to the formula.

It may not be as popular these days thanks to the deluge of crossovers on sale, but the Sentra is still a surprisingly solid performer in the automaker’s sales charts, surpassing everything but the larger Altima and the Rogue. Nissan just announced pricing for the unsurprisingly unchanged 2023 model, bringing a slight price hike to what is still a tasteful and spacious car, if not a thrilling one.

Like last year, the 2023 Nissan Sentra still comes in three trims: S, SV and SR. The SR is arguably the “sportiest” of the bunch, though they all pack the same powertrain. You get a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder mated to a CVT, putting out 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels. Keep in mind, though, that the Sentra can manage up to 39 mpg on the highway if you get the base S or the SV. The combined figure stands at 33 mpg, while springing for the SR manages 1 fewer mile per gallon thanks to the added equipment (including larger 18-inch wheels).

A 7-inch infotainment system comes standard, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Stepping up to an SV or SR bumps the center display up to 8 inches, while the driver information display in the cluster also grows from 4.2 to 7 inches. The 2023 Nissan Sentra S still sports 16-inch steelies, but you do get the standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite.

Three packages are available: the SV Premium Package, the SR Premium Package and the SR Midnight Edition.

The SV Premium Package adds in larger 17-inch alloy wheels (you get 16-inch alloys on the standard trim), as well as a moonroof, leather seats, a power driver-s seat and leather-wrapped shift knob. You get a similar equipment upgrade on the SR, though that package builds on the trim’s standard features by adding a 360-degree camera, a heated front steering wheel and heated front seats, an 8-speaker Bose audio system and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

As for the SR Midnight Edition package, you get a host of gloss black appearance pieces for a sportier look. That includes the 18-inch alloy wheels, the grille, the mirror caps, rear spoiler and diffuser, though nothing to actually aid performance.

The 2023 Nissan Sentra S is available now, with prices starting at $21,045 for the base S model. The mid-range SV costs at least $22,265, while the SR kicks off at $23,935 (packages notwithstanding).

