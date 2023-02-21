The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is Right Around the Corner: Here’s How Much It Will Cost

You'll be able to buy most versions of the Ioniq 6 in the coming weeks

(Images: Hyundai)

Hyundai announced a full pricing list for the upcoming 2023 Ioniq 6 EV Tuesday .

. While most versions center around a larger 77.4-kWh battery pack, there’s also going to be a cheaper 53-kWh version.

Pricing starts at $42,715 for the base RWD version, rising to $57,215 for the fully-loaded, most powerful dual-motor model. The Ioniq 6 is not currently eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, though buyers may qualify for some state EV incentives.

This latest Ioniq model will arrive at Hyundai dealerships this spring.

Most trims of the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be available at dealers in the coming weeks.

After it revamped its electric sub-brand with the Ioniq 5 hatchback, we’ve been waiting for Hyundai’s sleek sedan to land on American shores. We’re not too far away from the Ioniq 6’s imminent arrival, and the automaker finally released pricing for prospective buyers to mull over. Not only do we finally know how much the 361-mile capable version will cost, but Hyundai also slotted in a less expensive, rear-wheel drive “Standard Range” model to outflank the Tesla Model 3 on price (at least at the Tesla’s current $44,380 starting point, including $1,390 destination).

To hit that lower price point, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE Standard Range gets a 53-kWh battery, to all other models’ 77.4-kWh unit. The base model starts off at $42,715 including the automaker’s $1,115 destination fee. The smaller pack also substantially drops the range, to just 240 miles on a charge. The single, rear-mounted electric motor also puts out just 149 horsepower, making it the least potent model in the lineup. That said, the entry-level Tesla Model 3’s range comes out at 272 miles with a slightly larger 60-kWh pack.

Since the Ioniq 6 utilizes the same 800-volt e-GMP architecture as the Ioniq 5, the car will support DC fast-charging up to 350 kW. Hyundai says that enables 10-80% charging in as little as 18 minutes. The Standard Range model supports just 195 kW, but charging times work out about the same thanks to the smaller capacity.

All other trims bring more power and longer range

The rest of the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 lineup houses the larger battery pack, with your choices boiling down to trim levels and drivetrain configuration. Rear-wheel drive models offer up a single drive motor with 225 horsepower, while AWD dual-motor variants manage 320 horsepower.

The SE RWD Long Range starts off at $46,615 and is the option you’ll want to select to achieve that best-in-class 361-mile range figure. Opting for the AWD version will net you the aforementioned power boost, but it will set you back an extra $3,500 (for a $50,115 MSRP) and drop the EPA-estimated driving range to just 316 miles. Part of the extra distance you get on the SE models comes from the standard 18-inch alloy wheels.

Higher trims in the lineup fit larger, 20-inch wheels, starting with the $48,815 SEL. The rear-wheel drive version manages 305 miles on a charge, according to Hyundai’s announcement. Moving into the AWD model once again tacks $3,500 to the price tag (for a $52,315 MSRP), ups the output to 320 horsepower, and decreases the range to 270 miles.

Finally, the Limited trim tops out the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 lineup. Power and range figures are identical to the SEL, with the changes amounting to equipment between the two variants. The Limited RWD comes in at $53,715, while the AWD model tops out the price walk at $57,215.

Most 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 trims, excluding the Standard Range, will go on sale next month. The less expensive model will go on sale this summer, though we don’t have more exact timing than that at this point.