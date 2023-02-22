Meet the Freshly Styled, Competition-Only 2024 BMW X5 M and X6 M

If you want an M-flavored X5 or X6 at all, you're getting the full 617 horsepower beast

After the standard models saw a refresh, BMW debuted the updated 2024 model year X5 M and X6 M Competition SUVs this week.

While the Competition used to be even more hardcore than the standard M models, these 2024 models will exclusively come in Competition trim.

Both the X5 M and X6 M Competition still pack a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, putting out 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.

Pricing starts at $123,295 for the X5 M Competition and $128,195 for the X6 M Competition.

Both SUVs start production in April following their public launch at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

You can still get the most powerful versions of BMW’s midsize SUVs, but you’ll have to go for the full-bore Competition.

Following the automaker’s light refresh for the standard X5 and X6 models, we knew it was only a matter of time before the M variants got a similar treatment. Both the 2024 BMW X5 M and X6 M debuted this week and there’s one noteworthy change off the bat: the lack of a less expensive, less powerful “regular” M model.

On the upside, though, that means you’ll always get the most potent version if you buy into these M SUVs at all. Both the X5 M and X6 M Competition retain their 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, but it now has a 48-volt hybrid assist motor coupled with the 8-speed automatic transmission. The headline output figures don’t change: You still get 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, just like before. The electric motor does allow an extra 12 horsepower and 147 lb-ft of torque when setting off, though, similar to other mild-hybrid systems like Mercedes’ EQ Boost.

Both the 2024 BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition complete the 0-60 sprint in 3.7 seconds. Top speed is restricted to 155 mph, per usual, though you can raise that to 177 mph through the M Driver’s Package.

How has the look and feel changed?

Apart from the more aggressive M-specific touches, the 2024 X5 M and X6 M models bring similar aesthetic changes to the standard models. You get the curved dual-display setup filtering through all updated BMW models. The M models see a ton of carbon fiber trim, as well as red accents for the shifter, start button and, of course, the M mode buttons on the steering wheel.

Outside, the updated SUVs get slimmer lights with arrow-shaped daytime running lights. BMW stiffened the chassis to improve rigidity and retuned the suspension, while you still get beefy 15.6-inch brake rotors up front and an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential.

As for pricing, you will have to part with a consdierable amount of cash, since these are new Competition-only. The 2024 BMW X5 M Competition starts at $123,295 and the X6 M Competition starts at $128,195. Both go into production in April.

A couple years ago, we had the chance to take both of BMW’s midsize M SUVs where no one in their right mind would…off-road: