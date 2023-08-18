The Lamborghini Lanzador Concept Is a Megawatt Preview of the Brand’s All-Electric Future

This is our first glimpse of what an all-electric Lamborghini will look like.

You’re not looking at a flight of fancy or a one-off concept built on a whim. Oh no, no, no — Lamborghini says this Lanzador concept is a “concrete preview of the production vehicle that Lamborghini will present in 2028.” We’re still about five years off from a combustion-free Lambo, then, but take note of today’s debut: The brand’s fully electric future starts right here.

When it does arrive near the end of the decade, the production model based on the Lanzador concept will complement the likes of the Urus, Revuelto and the replacement for the Huracán. It you check it out in profile (below), it looks like something like a coupe-ish crossover. Lamborghini is clearly loathe to use that term for this car, though, as they call it an “Ultra GT”. More specifically, it’s a “high ground-clearance GT with 2+2 seats”. The company goes on to say it has unmistakable Lamborghini DNA, and I can’t argue with them on that one. Apart from the higher-riding body, it certainly looks every bit the aggressive sports car you’d expect from the iconic Italian marque.

Any actual specs?

Since we are half a decade off from this car’s production launch, actual hard numbers are thin on the ground at the moment. The Lanzador concept is indeed a 2+2 with futuristic-looking buckets, and it offers up some better practicality thanks to a liftback design. You get massive 23-inch wheels with six hexagonal cutouts, which is a nice nod to older Lambos’ wheel designs like the Countach and the Diablo.

Lamborghini only mentioned one real number, and that’s 1 — as in megawatt. When this car does make it to production, the automaker says it will manage an output of more than 1 megawatt, or about 1,300 horsepower. Thanks to the flexibility of having an electric drivetrain, the company will also incorporate full torque vectoring as well as rear-wheel steering. The “active chassis” further utilizes air suspension, like the Urus, so there’s some tangential evidence to this car’s capability as a grand tourer. Lamborghini says the Lanzador “optimally tunes itself to every road situation”, but just how hardcore they’re aiming to go here is still a question mark.

We obviously have the Urus as well as the Huracán Sterrato, so there’s some appetite for more of a go-anywhere style machine, rather than purely a supercar. Whatever range of drive modes Lamborghini decides to implement, the driver will be able to switch between them through controls on the steering wheel.

Looking inside the Lamborghini Lanzador

And what a steering wheel it is. While I have no doubt the production version will dial things back just a little bit, the interior photos actually look surprisingly production-ready for an early-stage concept. The Lanzador you’ll actually be able to buy will probably have actual door mirrors, but the steering wheel design as well as the center stack and the dual-screen layout may well carry forward to when the car launches in 2028.

Instead of one center display, though, Lamborghini put a screen in front of both driver and passenger, so each will have their own set of options to play with. The set of center switches to control the infotainment screen is wonderfully bizarre, though the automaker did add in a small leather handrest to make it a bit easier to use. The Lanzador retains the Lambo-style, flip-up red cover containing the engine start switch. Funnily enough, the button actually says “Stop/Start Engine“, even though it’s an EV.

On the seats and the lower portion of the center console, there are patterns that look like bulls’ horns, which is another touch I hope makes it through to full production.

Lamborghini is easing into hybrids as it preps its first full EV.

There’s no doubt we’ll learn more about the Lanzador as we get closer to its actual launch. In the meantime, though, the brand aims to electrify the rest of its lineup next year. The Revuelto already incorporates three permanent magnet motors with its 6.5-liter L545 V12 engine (the automaker isn’t quite ready to let go of its signature engine just yet). We’ll see similar electrification with the Urus and the Huracán’s successor, as the automaker mentioned the Huracán Sterrato would be it’s last non-hybrid model.