Ask Nathan: How About a Ram Rampage TRX, Return of the Subaru Brat and Hating on Ford?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will we see a Ram Rampage TRX?

Return of the Subaru Brat?

You guys are always “hating” on Ford.

The first question comes from a fan who wants to see Stellantis built a Ram Rampage TRX.

Q: (Via: AskNathan@TFL.com) Re: Ram Rampage TRX!

Hi there Nate and the FL crew!

I was wondering about the chance that Stellantis would build a Ram Rampage TRX. Cause it makes sense to keep using the “TRX” AmIRight? Maybe they could squeeze that new 6 cylinder turbo they used in the Wagoneer inside? I think that would nearly double the horsepower and torque. Give it a big lift and underbelly steel. Put on 33s and you’re all done. Instant Ram Rampage TRX!

It would be a sweet truck!

– Bash

A: Ooh, I’m not so sure about a TRX version… hell, it’s not even 100-percent that the Ram Rampage will come here.

Let’s get this out of the way, because wishful thinking doesn’t always translate to fact: Stellantis has not confirmed that the Ram Rampage will be coming to the United States. With that being said, there have been several reports of Rampages testing in the United States. Hell, a fan just caught one on video – testing in Colorado!

With that out of the way, let me say this: it would be a smart move to bring a Maverick/Santa Cruz competitor to our shores. If they can keep the price competitive and check a few “best-in-class” boxes, so much the better. I dare say that it sure looks cool.

We know as a fact that many Ram reps from the U.S. were on had at the Rampage’s debut. That says a lot. In addition, there are three familiar trims (Rebel, Laramie and R/T) that are currently being marketed.

Also, IF the Rampage comes here, the 2.0-liter “Hurricane” turbo would most likely be its prime engine. In Brazil, it makes 272 horsepower, and 295 lbs-feet of torque. I doubt the turbodiesel would show up here. There’s also a base model 1.3-liter

“IF” it comes, will we see a Ram Rampage TRX?

Yea, no. Not at least the way you described using the new twin-turbocharged, I6 “Hurricane. ” Simply put: it won’t fit. This engine was built for larger vehicles and is meant to fit longitudinally, with a rear-wheel drive bias. Small, crossover/car-based vehicles like the Rampage have a horizontally situated engine, that mainly powers the front wheels. It’s a packaging issues.

Now, that’s not to say they can’t build a hotter, more capable version of the Rampage – that may come by way of a hybrid, or even a PHEV option.

Once again, this is all speculation. Building the Rampage could be possible at the Toluca assembly plant in Mexico, which builds the Jeep Compass. Or, there is the Belvidere Assembly Plant that recently ended production of the Jeep Cherokee. I’m just spit-ballin’ at this point.

One thing is for sure, Stellantis could use an injection of good mojo, and I think the Rampage is a good start.

– N

The next question comes from a few YouTube comments I’ve seen where fans think a new Subaru Brat, or Baja is in the works.

Q: (Via: YouTube – edited for content) Have you seen this page/video for the 2026 Subaru Brat? – Omar7788

I’ve received a lot of these comments over the years, going back nearly a decade.

A: Sorry man.

The truth is: I have nothing new on that front. It’s true that a slew of videos have popped up on YouTube talking about the return of the Baja, or Brat – but there’s no concrete evidence to back those claims. Many use the same renderings from the same artist, and they’re not approved by the automaker.

As much as I would like to see Subaru reenter the game, there is no evidence to substantiate the claims.

Sure, I peddle in speculation often, but it’s usually backed by some evidence. As far as I can tell, there’s nothing to these reports other than wishful thinking.

Please, if anybody knows anything, correct me!

– N

This last question comes from a Ford fan who thinks we hate the automaker.

Q: (Via:Twitter@NathanAdlen) Can yall just stop with the Ford bias?

It’s obvious that TFL has an axe to grind with Dearborn. Every single mustang video is you guys spouting nothing but hate. I can’t believe yall can’t appreciate how good the Mustang is!

EveSt

A: You know, it took a while to figure out where your hate is coming from.

Then I remembered that our track review of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse wasn’t entirely filled with accolades. Rather than preach to you about all of the Ford products we own and love, not to mention the Mustang’s we’ve owned, I opted to hold off. You see, no matter what I say, I think you’re upset that someone has poked holes in something you cherish.

I added two videos (above and below), which show off the new Ford Mustang. I ask you to try and watch them with an open mind. Try reflecting on exactly why you’re upset, and try to look at these cars as objectively as we do. If you are not swayed by the facts we present, and our opinions – defending our perceived bias won’t do any good either.

– N