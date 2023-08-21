2024 Ford Bronco Drops Its Base Trim, Making the Least Expensive Model More Than $41,000

Base models continue to disappear, and the 2024 Ford Bronco is no exception.

As order banks for the new model year, so too do we get updated MSRPs. Check out the Build & Price page, though, and you’ll notice one curious omission from the 2024 lineup. There’s no more base model, and if you’re shopping at that end of the market, the most affordable version is now the $41,025 Big Bend, in two-door configuration.

That’s a substantial $4,240 jump if you’re strictly looking at entry-level MSRP. Ford’s decision to drop the base Bronco now puts its starting price $7,335 above the Jeep Wrangler Sport, though the four-door Bronco Big Bend’s $41,765 starting MSRP is only slightly above the Toyota 4Runner SR5.

Taking into account Ford’s $1,895 fee, there’s good news this year in that the Big Bend is the only model to not get a price hike. So, if you’re looking at the new de facto base version, you won’t spend any more than you would have on a 2023 model. All 2024 models get a 12-inch infotainment display running Ford’s Sync 4 system, so the Big Bend brings a bit better value for the cash.

Here’s a full trim walk for the 2024 Bronco lineup:

2-door models:

Trim 2024 MSRP Change from 2023 Big Bend $41,025 No change Black Diamond $44,525 +$1,130 Heritage Edition $49,750 +$750 Badlands $41,290 +$1,250 Wildtrak $61,920 +$1,250 Heritage Limited Edition $71,580 +$240

4-door models:

Big Bend $41,765 No change Black Diamond $45,265 +$1,130 Outer Banks $49,835 No change Heritage Edition $50,670 +$1,180 Badlands $52,580 +$1,250 Everglades $57,415 (Return model; Ford pulled it for 2023) Wildtrak $62,460 +$1,250 Heritage Limited Edition $73,000 +$620 Raptor $91,370 +$2,625

Other changes across the 2024 Ford Bronco lineup

Apart from Ford dropping the base trim and making the 12-inch screen standard across the whole range, other trims see some tweaks as well. The Badlands, for example, gets the heavy-duty modular bumper no matter what. After the Blue Oval pulled the Everglades last year, it actually returns for 2024.

The Bronco Raptor also gets a Code Orange package (shown below), adding orange tow hooks and accents, a graphics package, body color painted mirror caps and fender flares and 17-inch dark gray wheels. However, Ford notes the $2,495 package is “late availability”, so you may have to wait a little while to get one, Ford’s ongoing production and supply chain constraints notwithstanding.

While Bronco sales have still improved 6.8% throughout the whole year, deliveries actually dropped off considerably in the second quarter. Just 26,150 units made their way to buyers, a 16.4% drop from the same time last year. Jeep Wrangler sales also dropped about 15%, mind you, but slower demand could mean those still trying to get their hands on a Bronco could actually have a chance, as the market (hopefully) balances out a bit from past years, where we saw slim supply and insanely high “market adjustments”.