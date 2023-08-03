So, How About That $44,995 Chevy Blazer 1LT? Yeah, That’s Not Happening

Automakers have been cutting more affordable base models, but typically after the launch.

Chevrolet announced pricing for the 2024 Blazer EV earlier this week, but there was one curious omission: the base 1LT model. The company originally pitched that model as the $44,995 entry point to its midsize Ultium-based electric SUV. However, per Green Car Reports, Automotive News and Car and Driver, we won’t actually see that version after all. That explains why Chevy left it out of the pricing announcement: It axed the model before even officially putting the Blazer EV on sale.

Now, if you’re looking to get into the 2024 Blazer EV, you’ll have to spring for the front-wheel drive 2LT (that trim is what you see above). Chevy noted at a point that model would start around $47,595, but we may see some shuffling in light of the 1LT’s disapperance from the lineup. Official pricing for the entry-level 2LT FWD wasn’t announced on July 31 — only the all-wheel drive version and the RS trim level.

Why is the base model gone? According to a company spokesperson speaking to AutoNews, customers will be able to pick up higer trim levels of the Equinox EV for around the same price as the base Blazer EV. On that basis, omitting the 1LT puts a little more space between the two on price, though the extra few thousand dollars may hurt for those just wanting more space, and not necessarily the extra features that a better-equipped Equinox EV would provide.

Ultium still looks seriously expensive, and the 2024 Blazer EV is no exception

With the Bolt at least bowing out temporarily, GM is losing its options for affordable EVs. That’s what makes this decision puzzling, as all Ultium-based vehicles at the moment are eye-wateringly expensive. Again, GM promises the Equinox EV will break that trend, with at least one version starting right around $30,000.

Can we trust that will still be the case when it arrives? It’s tough to say with certainty, though historical precedent tells us to brace for a higher starting price there as well. At any rate, if you want a 2024 Blazer EV, it looks like you’ll have to set aside around $50,000, if not more, for the privilege.

The 2LT AWD and RS RWD models will arrive later this year. Beyond that, Chevrolet plans to roll out other RS and LT models in early 2024. The SS model, shown above, will also arrive next year. It was clear the 1LT wouldn’t arrive until near the end of the initial launch anyway, but if you were aiming for the least expensive Blazer EV, now may be the time to explore your options.