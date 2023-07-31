2024 Chevy Blazer EV Pricing Announced From $56,715

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is finally making its way to customers.

While the Bolt has proven explosively popular over the past several months, GM really wants potential buyers to focus on its upcoming electric crossovers. The Equinox EV is still on the near horizon, but we finally have pricing information for the larger 2024 Chevy Blazer EV. Pricing for the automaker’s midsize, Ultium-powered model starts at $56,715 (including $1,395 destination) for the 2LT model.

There is a less expensive version coming, speaking to GM’s earlier claim for a $44,995 starting price. The base, front-wheel drive LT model should arrive sometime in early 2024. However, based around the 2LT’s price tag, it’s likely we’ll see the entry-level version come in with a higher MSRP than that. On the other end of the price spectrum, the hot Blazer SS EV is also set to hit the streets early next year. Again, the SS is ostensibly set to arrive as a fully loaded version with a $65,595 price tag, but we’ll have to see if that holds firm. You can’t put too much stock in those numbers lately, with just how much new car prices have inflated.

So, what do you get with the other models?

The Blazer EV 2LT gets you most of the equipment you’d arguably need for the price tag. You get heated seats and a heated steering wheel, for a start, as well as adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera system, power liftgate nd wireless charging. GM has been fitting all its models with larger infotainment screens as standard equipment, too, and the economies of scale involved in production so many displays means even the 2LT gets an 11-inch digital instrument cluster and a 17.7-inch center display, packing the automaker’s latest infotainment system.

Next up the ladder, the RS AWD comes in at $60,215. That gets you the same dual-motor configuration and 279-mile range as the 2LT AWD, per EPA estimates. The RS adds in sportier touches, though, including the gloss black trim and grille, 21-inch wheels, a flat-bottom steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and heated, rain-sensing wipers, a head-up display and GM’s rear camera mirror.

If you prefer rear-wheel drive, you will be able to get it on the RS at a bit of a premium. $61,790 gets you the RWD variant with a better 320-mile range, as well as a Bose stereo system.

Depending on which end of the Blazer EV range you shop, you can either get it with front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive. The base 2LT FWD manages slightly better range at 293 miles. That said, it will also be the slowest of the bunch, if performance matters to you in this segment.

Don’t forget about EV tax credits

While we’re on the pricing subject, General Motors is one of the few automakers to actually claim eligibility for the revamped $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit across its lineup. That will include the Blazer EV, so that will take some of the sting out of its purchase price when you go to file your income taxes. Assuming you have a tax liability matching the amount of the credit, you’ll be able to get some benefit should you decide to pull the trigger this year.

Beyond that, GM also pledged to adopt the NACS charging standard moving forward, allowing its EVs to charge on Tesla’s Supercharger network next year (with an adapter, for current CCS-equipped models). GM also entered into a joint venture with six other automakers to build out a new DC fast-charging network across North America to serve both CCS and NACS-equipped electric cars starting next year.