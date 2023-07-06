Configuring the Most Expensive 2024 Ford Mustang Will Set You Back Nearly $75,000

Fortunately, you can get a much more affordable version if your budget won't stretch that far

(Images: Ford)

There’s no way I can afford a fully specced Mustang Dark Horse…but it’s fun to dream.

We’re right around the corner from the redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang actually hitting the streets. The configurator is now live, letting you build whichever version strikes your fancy — or just checking off every single conceivable option to see how high you can push up the price. If you go that route, just be warned…a built-out Dark Horse will run around the same MSRP as the S550 Shelby GT500 when it first arrived for the 2020 model year: a cool $75,000.

Obviously, just shooting for the most expensive version misses a couple angles. The configurator only shows MSRP and not what you might actually pay to secure the car thanks to dealer markup, and there are far more affordable versions if you’re looking to get a Mustang but can’t make a $1,300 monthly payment (I certainly don’t blame you there).

Base model Mustangs start around $32,515

At the other end of the spectrum, snagging a 2024 Ford Mustang with the updated 2.3-liter EcoBoost costs just over $32,000 in fastback (coupe) configuration. Opt for the convertible instead and you’ll have to fork over another $8,100.

At least at launch, the 2024 Ford Mustang brings a fairly streamlined trim walk to the table. Both the EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter V8-powered GT have a “Premium” variant, bringing creature comforts like approach detection, ambient lighting, heated and cooled front seats and selectable drive modes. The Premium models also get a nicer looking bezel for the digital instrument cluster and 13.2-inch Sync 4 infotainment screen that combines the two as a single unit. You still get Sync 4 as standard fare across all trims, so keep that in mind if that’s a driving factor to spec a Mustang beyond the standard EcoBoost or GT trims.

The Mustang I’d build: GT Fastback with the 6-speed manual transmission

Unless you buy the absolute bog-standard, rental-spec EcoBoost, there’s no getting around the fact that Mustang ownership will be painfully expensive. If I were to shoot for a new S650 Mustang, I’d have to get the 6-speed Tremec manual transmission, which eliminates the EcoBoost from the running. You need to get the GT instead, which starts at a hearty $44,090.

I’d personally go for Grabber Blue because I think it’s an awesome color, and fortunately it’s a no-cost option. That means I can spend $475 adding a bit of flair with the black-and-gray stripes. You don’t strictly need it, but for a daily driver I’d also add in the GT High (301A) package for another $2,000, which adds in a better sound system, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, heated power-adjustable front seats and SiriusXM satellite radio.

Where things really get pricey, though, is with the performance options.

Spring for the $4,995 GT Performance Package (19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, heavy-duty front springs, chassis stiffening and a 3.73 Torsen limited-slip differential) and the $1,225 active valve performance exhaust, and I’m staring down another $8,695 in options on top of the base price.

All-in, my “daily spec” 2024 Ford Mustang GT still costs $52,785. I guess in a world where everything feels so damn expensive that’s not terrible. It is, after all, still $20,000-ish cheaper than your kitted-out Dark Horse Premium with every bell and whistle. That’s still the same price as the now-departed GT350, though. So, you won’t be seeing me driving around with a brand-new Mustang anytime soon, but I’ll still dare to dream. I love me a V8 pony car, and after the next few months the Blue Oval will be the last one standing, like it or not.

We’ll have more coming up on the new Mustang soon, so stay tuned for that!