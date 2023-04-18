The 2025 Polestar 4 Packs Over 500 HP, But It’s Lacking One Thing You’d Expect

Polestar revealed its rakish, fastback-styled 4 sedan this week.

Available in single- and dual-motor variants, the 2025 Polestar 4 packs up to 544 horsepower and a 0-60 time under 3.8 seconds.

The keen-eyed among you probably noticed one strange omission from this car, though: the rear window.

We’ll see more details on the U.S.-spec Polestar 4 prior to its arrival in late 2024. The automaker says this car should start around $60,000 — or roughly $10K more than the Polestar 2.



The Polestar 4 draws heavily from 2020’s Precept concept and lacks a rear window.

It’s well established that you trade a bit of practicality and some rear visibility going from a crossover or even a normal sedan to a fastback. But no rear window at all? That’s certainly unusual and one party trick the 2025 Polestar 4 brings to the table with its official debut during Auto Shanghai this week. There is, of course, a solution in the form of a camera — because what can’t technology solve, right? — but that will definitely take some getting used to.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s CEO, says the firm’s designers made that decision in pursuit of creating “a new breed of SUV coupe that celebrates rear occupant comfort and experience.” On the whole, the 2025 Polestar 4 is a car that sits between the 2 sedan and 3 crossover in terms of size and price. This latest car measures out to 190.5 inches long and 60.8 inches tall, making it a bit taller in height but shorter in length to the Precept. Apart from the rear window idea, the 4 also brings the front-end design and full-width rear taillight into an actual production model.

What’s style without performance?

Underneath, the 2025 Polestar 4 rides on parent company Geely’s “Sustainable Experience Architecture” that will also underpin the Polestar 5 sedan set to debut in the next year or so. Apart from its looks and architecture, though, the automaker claims this is its quickest car yet. It certainly looks that way on paper, with its 544-horsepower dual-motor setup also chucking out 506 lb-ft of torque. That makes it good for a 0-60 sprint in under 3.8 seconds, which is a shade quicker than the Polestar 2 Performance.

At the entry-level end of the spectrum, there’s a single-motor version putting out 272 horsepower to the rear wheels. Both cars share a 102-kWh battery pack, though Polestar is aiming for more than 300 miles of EPA-estimated range with the less powerful version. The company did not dive into charging times, but the car will support DC fast charging rates up to 200 kW. It also packs a 22-kW onboard charger and supports bi-directional charging for vehicle-to-load applications like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5/6.

For a little bit of extra range, the dual-motor 4 has a disconnect clutch that will disengage the front electric motor when it’s not needed.

Like the Polestar 2, the Polestar 4 will also launch with a Performance package. That brings in Brembo four-piston brakes and unique chassis tuning, as well as gold seat belts, brake calipers and valve stem caps. The Plus Pro package is also an option to add an electrochomic sunroof and color-coded elements on the exterior, while wheel sizes for this car range between 20 and 22 inches. At the moment, there’s no official word of how the larger wheels may impact range.

Looking inside the Polestar 4

As you’d expect, the 4’s interior is luxurious and minimalistic. There’s a distinctive lack of switchgear up front, with most controls baked into the 15.4-inch center touchscreen. This system runs a Google-based operating system, while there’s also a 10.2-inch digital cluster in front of the driver, as well as a head-up display.

Creature comforts abound in the 2025 Polestar 4, including heated, ventilated and massaging seats for the front occupants. As far as the rear seat experience goes, the passengers can recline and have a fair bit of space thanks to the car’s 84.2-inch width and 118.1-inch wheelbase. Other options include a 1,400-watt Harman Kardon stereo system and an optional Pilot package that will allow the car to change lanes on its own.

When will it be available?

While we’re getting a good look at the 2025 Polestar 4 now, it will be awhile before we actually see it on our streets. It will launch in China first (it is built there, after all), and we should get more specific information to our market by then. Firm pricing will almost certainly change by then, but Polestar says “indicative launch pricing” should be somewhere around $60,000.

As Geely-owned Polestar aims to build this car at its Hangzhou Bay plant later this year, it will not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit at all, thanks to battery sourcing and final assembly requirements.