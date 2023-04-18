2024 Porsche Cayenne Revealed with Comprehensive Power and Tech Updates

After teasers over the past several weeks, we now have our first proper look at the 2024 Porsche Cayenne.

This refreshed model gets relatively subtle exterior styling updates, while the interior brings a more dramatic shift from the outgoing model.

Every Cayenne model Porsche revealed today sees notable powertrain upgrades (but we have yet to see more info on the GTS, Turbo or Turbo E-Hybrid models). The Cayenne S drops its V6 for a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 making 468 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. At the top end, the Cayenne Turbo GT gets 650 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque.

Pricing starts at $80,850, and the 2024 Porsche Cayenne will arrive at dealers this summer.

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne arrives with a host of changes, both subtle and dramatic.

Porsche’s flagship SUV has been around for two decades now, and we’re still technically in its third generation. The automaker’s been extremely careful when tweaking the formula, which is why this 2024 model year refresh looks fairly conservative from the outside. Inside the car is a different story, however, so there’s still plenty worth talking about. Even if you’re only interested in performance, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne brings good news on that front as well.

Actually, let’s get powertrains out of the way first.

The base 3.0-liter V6 makes a return this year, though it makes 13 more horsepower and 36 lb-ft more torque than before. That bumps the overall output to 348 horsepower and 368 lb-ft. From there, Porsche’s launch lineup announcement funnels you toward the E-Hybrid PHEV, the Cayenne S or the top-dog Turbo GT (still exclusively in coupe form). We haven’t gotten word on the GTS, the standard Turbo or the Turbo E-Hybrid just yet, but those are forthcoming.

Go for the 2024 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, and you’ll get more power as well as a larger battery pack. In fact, the electric motor makes 174 horsepower on its own (40 more than before), bringing the system output to a perfectly respectable 463 horsepower. The 25.9-kWh battery pack should also offer a marked improvement over the old E-Hybrid’s 17-mile electric range, though official figures aren’t available yet.

If you want a good-old V8, then you can choose either the Cayenne S or the Turbo GT. The S actually ditches the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 for an eight-cylinder once again. The twin-turbo V8, in this application, puts out 468 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque (up 34 hp/37 lb-ft from the six-pot). The Cayenne Turbo GT, for its part, puts out a whopping 650 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque (up 19 hp). That makes the highest-performance model capable of a 3.1 second 0-60 sprint.

Hmm, doesn’t this interior look familiar?

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne retains some bits from the old car, like the dual handles on either side of the center console. Apart from the HVAC vents, the new dashboard looks to be lifted lock, stock and barrel from the electric Taycan (not that I’m complaining about that, mind you — I love the Taycan’s layout). There’s a curved 12.3-inch screen in front of the driver, while the new Cayenne also gets a new 12.6-inch center screen and the passenger even gets their own 10.9-inch (optional) display.

Unlike the Taycan, too, you still get some physical switches for the climate controls and a fan control knob on the center console. There are still some haptic buttons for the seat controls, however, like them or not.

How much will it cost and when can I get one?

Since the 2024 Porsche Cayenne gets a pretty thorough update here, you will have to pay a premium over the outgoing models’ MSRP. Generally speaking, prices rise by around $7,000 to $10,000, depending on the model.

The base Cayenne starts at $80,850 including destination. The Cayenne Coupe version, should you want the sleeker roofline, comes in $5,100 higher, at $85,950. The E-Hybrid, for its part, will run you at least $93,350 ($97,350 for the Coupe). On the SUV side, the S tops out the launch trim walk at $97,450 ($103,750 for the Coupe).

Finally, the Coupe-only 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT demands the highest premium, at $197,950. That’s a ton of money even compared to the standard V8-powered S, but…it’s still roughly $30,000 less expensive than the Lamborghini Urus S.

Whichever flavor of Cayenne you’re looking for, the updated SUVs will land in dealer showrooms this summer. We’ll have some wheel time with the new model in a few weeks, so stay tuned for more updates!