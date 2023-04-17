The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Answers My Questions: Here’s What It Is (And Isn’t)

(Images: Lincoln)

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus debuted Monday for the North American market, contradicting earlier reports that Lincoln would drop the model for our market.

We thought this might be an EV, but that is not the case: This car debuts with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine as well as a hybrid powertrain option.

Beyond the new exterior styling, the major highlight of the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is its revamped interior and 48-inch-wide dashboard display. Other tech updates include Lincoln BlueCruise 1.2 driver assistance tech and a ‘Lincoln Rejuvenate’ feature.

The updated 2024 Lincoln Nautilus will hit showrooms in early 2024.

Here it is: the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus.

After earlier reports that the mid-range Lincoln Nautilus would get the ax in North America, I spent the weekend scratching my head. Will this 2024 model suddenly appear as the brand’s first production EV? Will Lincoln still build the car in Canada, and will it be substantially different to the Chinese market model leaked late last year? Now I have my answers: No, no and no (apart from subtle styling tweaks, it appears).

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is altogether more conventional than the TFL team expected, by way of its construction at the Changhan Hangzhou Assembly Plant in China. While we likely won’t see a new Ford Edge reach our shores, it appears the automaker will still build the Chinese-market Ford and Lincoln siblings side-by-side, rather than building them at the Oakville, Ontario plant as they did for our market in the past. The earlier leaked images did indeed foreshadow what the U.S. model would look like as well as its powertrains: a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, with or without a hybrid option.

Lincoln dropped the former Nautilus’ 2.7-liter V6 while keeping the standard four-cylinder engine.

The 2.0-liter engine puts out 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, a slight dip from the 280 lb-ft in the previous model. Lincoln intends the more potent option to be the new Nautilus Hybrid, which hooks that 2.0-liter engine to a 100-kW electric motor, for a total system output of 310 horsepower. The standard gas engine still mates up to an 8-speed automatic, while the hybrid uses a CVT.

In its revamp, the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is a bit larger than its predecessor. It rides on a 2-inch longer wheelbase (114.2 inches) and measures 3.2 inches longer (193.2 inches), 2 inches taller (68.2 inches) and 1.1 inches wider (79.8 inches). That extra length translates to improved rear seat legroom — a crucial feature in the Chinese market — as well as better cargo volume (up to 71.3 cubic feet in the Premiere trim).

Styling changes abound, both inside and out

“Younger, global customers” were the primary focus of the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus’ design philosophy, so it needs to stand out from the brand’s other SUVs. To that end, the new Nautilus gets a far larger, more assertive grille design as well as slim LED lights both front and rear. 19-inch wheels come standard, though you can get up to 22-inch wheels with the Jet Appearance package (more on that below) or the Black Label trim. Other subtle touches include integrating the side name badges into the front door handles and reimagining the car’s shoulder line as one single stroke from the headlights to the taillights.

As sharp as the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus looks outside, though, the interior is where you’ll see a massive departure from the old car. The main 48-inch display spans the entire dashboard, incorporating the driver’s information on the left side with navigation and infotainment as you move toward the passenger side. While that’s the main attraction — part of Lincoln’s “sanctuary” experience — the new Nautilus also gets an 11.1-inch touchscreen on the center stack for the main media controls.

Below that, Lincoln revamped the piano key switches for the transmission, while bringing in the necessary camera for BlueCruise 1.2 directly behind the steering wheel.

The automaker also talks up ‘Lincoln Rejuvenate’, which is a “curated sensory experience” for the occupants. That experience ties into the car’s ambient lighting, screen visuals, seating preferences like massage options and a “symphonic orchestration” meant to help relax anyone who comes along for the ride. Optionally, you can get “digital scents” that you can control through the center screen. On the infotainment front, the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus comes with Amazon Alexa built-in, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

How much will it cost and when will it arrive?

When it does open up for American buyers, the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus will be available in familiar trims including Premiere, Reserve and Black Label. Four signature body colors will be available (Red Carpet, Diamond Red, Chroma Caviar and Blue Panther), as well as three exterior options. New interior color themes are available, including Black Onyx/Medium Light Space Gray, Smoked Truffle (a two-tone neutral color) and Black Onyx/Allura Blue.

The Jet Appearance Package, available across the entire range, adds in two-tone paint like what you see here. You also get 22-inch gloss-black wheels, what Lincoln calls an “exclusive interior environment” and anodized black exterior trim pieces.

Pricing is not yet available for the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, but expect it to run higher than the outgoing model’s $46,220 starting price. The new Nautilus will arrive in showrooms early next year.