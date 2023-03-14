2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition Brings Gotham Gray Matte to the Color Palette

After last year’s PMC Edition models, there’s a new color on the menu for 2023.

Acura’s keeping the special model running for a new model year, but restricting production for the PMC edition to 50 units. It’s coming in a fresh color (for this car, at least) called Gotham Gray Matte. It’s the same paint scheme Acura used for 50 examples of the outgoing NSX Type S. This time around, though, you can get the cool color with a bit more practicality baked in.

In addition to the exterior color, the TLX Type S PMC Edition gets a few special touches above and beyond your “standard” Type S. You get Berlina Black-painted door handles and side skirts, as well as 20-inch wheels, a carbon fiber rear diffuser and spoiler on the trunk lid. Rather than a black roof, as with the other PMC Edition models, it’s body-colored here.

On the inside, the 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition gets a Milano Red leather-appointed interior with Ultrasuede inserts and black contrast stitching. Again, you get some carbon fiber elements, as well as a serialized badge signifying which unit you get out of the 50-unit production run.

How much will this special TLX Type S cost? Pricing for this PMC Edition starts at $66,995, including Acura’s $1,995 destination charge. That’s about $10,000 more than the regular Type S, though this one does have exclusivity going for it. Like all the other PMC models, Acura will hand build each of the 50 examples at its Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.