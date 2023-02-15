Some Might Not Be Ready for Full EV, And That’s Okay: The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Is a Great Solution

If you want some EV capability and can swing the price, that is

Images: TFLcar

Roman took another look at the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe — here are his insights.

During the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, Roman grabbed a 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and spent some quality time behind the wheel. Now, he didn’t off-road it, but we’ve done that countless times in the past. What he did do is drive it around town as a commuter – which is what a majority of owners do.

By the way, other than a special 20th Anniversary Edition, there are no major changes for the 2023 model.

For those of you who don’t know, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is one of the most powerful and advanced 4x4s offered by the automaker. The 4xe system is a powertrain that combines a turbocharged, 2.0-liter engine with two electric motors. Combined output is a stonking 375 and 470 lbs-feet of torque. Only the fire-breathing 392 Wrangler is more potent.

Under the backseat, Jeep placed their sealed 17-kWh battery, which can power the 4xe up to 22 miles in all electric mode. It can also return 49 MPGe, or 20 mpg combined using just the gas engine. It’s not rigged for fast charging, but it can charge on Level II to full in about two hours. It takes about 12 hours on Level 1 A/C charging.

Off-road, the 4xe Wrangler performs pretty much the same way other Wrangler perform. It still has the axles, gearing and shape to make it an outstanding off-roader, although it’s a bit heavier. Honestly, the biggest flaw with the Wrangler 4xe is its eye watering pricing. The base model starts at over $54,000.

Check out the full video below to ride along with Roman and see his thoughts on the Wrangler Rubicon 4xe: