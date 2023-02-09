Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, 392 20th Anniversary Edition Models Cost Between $71K and $114K

(Images: Stellantis)

To celebrate 20 years of Wrangler Rubicon history, Jeep announced two 20th Anniversary Edition models based on the V8-powered 392 and the 4xe plug-in hybrid.

Both feature special decals and badging to mark the occasion, as well as a host of off-road upgrades off the Rubicon options list and Mopar accessories.

Jeep is also offering an AEV Level II upfit package for both models on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to just 150 units.

The starting price for the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary Edition is $71,380, while the Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary Edition starts at $92,690.

Orders open for these special edition Wrangler Rubicons this month and will arrive at dealerships later this spring.

Jeep hits the Chicago Auto Show with two special versions of its most capable Wrangler models.

Celebrating 20 years of the Wrangler Rubicon, Jeep announced two 20th Anniversary Edition models based around the V8-powered 392 and the plug-in hybrid 4xe. Each brings a similar vibe to the party, with aesthetic tweaks and off-road upgrades from the Rubicon’s options list and Mopar accessories catalog, but there’s a special twist. The first 150 people to opt for a Level II upfit kit from AEV can nab the most hardcore factory-fresh Wranglers around — if you have the cash.

Before getting too deep into the details, let’s cover what hasn’t changed. The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe or 392 20th Anniversary Edition models still pack the same output from their respective engines. Plug-in hybrid 4xe models get 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque with 21 miles of all-electric driving range, while the 6.4-liter in the Rubicon 392 still packs 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.

Both versions of the 20th Anniversary Edition get special hood decals (as you’d expect), as well as a bespoke swing gate plaque and shifter medallion atop the gear lever for the 8-speed automatic transmission. You also get black-and-red leather seats, a red leather-wrapped instrument panel bolster, auxiliary switches and all-weather floor mats.

More on the Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary Edition

Opt for the V8 route, and you’ll get the Xtreme Recon Package as part of the 20th Anniversary Edition kit. That adds 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2s (rather than the 33’s you’ll get with the 4xe) on 17-by-8 beadlock capable wheels. You’ll also get a 4.56 rear axle ratio, extended wheel arch flares and a few Mopar accessories. From the Mopar catalog, you’ll get a reinforced hinge-gate for the larger spare, a jack spacer and a tire relocation kit.

A half-inch suspension lift offers up 34.5 inches of water fording capability (0.9 inches more than the stock Rubicon 392) and 11.6 inches of ground clearance. From the Rubicon options list, you get heavy-duty steel rock sliders and an integrated front off-road camera, as well as the Gorilla glass windshield. The 20th Anniversary Edition further adds a triple-hoop grille guard in front of a tweaked seven-slot grille design and an 83-piece Jeep-branded tool kit and canvas bag.

If you want the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary Edition, it will set you back at least $92,690, including Jeep’s $1,795 destination fee.

What does the Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary Edition get?

If you’re leaning more toward the plug-in hybrid, you get a similar group of gear, though not quite as hardcore as the 392. You also get a half-inch suspension lift, offering 32 inches of water fording capability (up half an inch) and 11.2 inches of ground clearance (up 0.4 inches). The reimagined grille, triple-hoop grille guard, steel bumpers, 83-piece toolkit, rock sliders and integrated front camera all come as part of this package like it does for the 392.

Since you don’t get the Xtreme Recon package, though, the 4xe gets 33-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires on 17-by-7.5-inch beadlock capable wheels.

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary Edition starts at $71,380.

You can get an AEV Level II kit, if you’re quick and have the cash.

If you’re looking to go even harder with your Wrangler, there’s a third limited option. The first 150 people to order the Rubicon 20th Anniversary Level II upfit kit by AEV will get a host of upgrades beyond what the standard special editions provide.

The AEV kit brings in 37-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires as well as AEV bumpers, front skid plate, grille guard, tire carrier, jack base, a ProCal SNAP module and steering damper. If you fit this kit to the 4xe, you’ll also get a 4.56:1 axle ratio like you do on the 392 20th Anniversary Edition.

With the AEV upgrades installed, you’ll get a Wrangler with 14.2 inches of ground clearance, 37.1 inches of water fording capability and mind-boggling approach, breakover and departure angles. According to the announcement, this version offers up a 50-degree approach angle, 33-degree breakover angle and a 43-degree departure angle.

Obviously, the package doesn’t come cheap. On top of the 20th Anniversary Editions’ price tags, you’ll have to fork over another $22,978 for the 4xe or $21,130 for the 392, including a $995 upfit logistics charge. That means you’ll spend either $94,358 for the upfitted 4xe, or a whopping $113,820 going the V8 route.

Order open this month

If you have upwards of $114,000 to spend on a new Jeep Wrangler, you can order either of these 20th Anniversary Editions this month. Jeep says these limited-run models should leave the Toledo plant and hit dealerships sometime in the second quarter, so you won’t have too long of a wait.