2024 Subaru Crosstrek Ditches #Savethemanuals, But It Least It’s Still Affordable

(Images: Subaru)

Following last year’s Impreza reveal, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek brings similar changes to the table, including no manual option for the new model year.

This updated Crosstrek is the same size as before, but sports styling, tech and chassis updates from the outgoing car.

Pricing for the CVT-only 2024 Subaru Crosstrek lineup is nearly the same as before, with the base model starting at $26,290.

2.0-liter-equipped models will arrive in the spring, while 2.5-liter Crosstreks will arrive later on, in summer 2023.

We have more details on the U.S.-spec 2024 Subaru Impreza.

Subaru’s smallest kin to the Outback and Forester made its appearance at this year’s Chicago Auto Show, sporting similar tweaks to the 2024 Impreza we saw last year. This third-generation model doesn’t dramatically change the formula — it is currently Subaru’s most popular model, after all — but it does get some fresher styling as well as some quality-of-life updates.

Right from the outset, this new Crosstrek brings in sharper lines and more of an Outback-like look thanks to a larger grille and more prominent cladding. Underneath the updated body, Subaru says it’s improved the model’s stiffness by 10% over the old car. Thanks to nearly quadrupling the amount of structural adhesive it uses and stronger welding techniques, the company’s been able to improve rigidity without increasing weight.

And that’s a good thing, because the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek doesn’t get any more power than it had before. You still get either a 2.0-liter or 2.5-liter engine depending on which trim you choose. The smaller engine in the base and Premium models puts out 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque, while the larger unit in the Sport and Limited manages 182 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. The manual transmission option is gone, meaning you’ll get a CVT moving you around either way. Like before, the Crosstrek naturally comes standard with all-wheel drive.

Other tweaks to the new model

Like before, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek still rocks 8.7 inches of ground clearance, hill descent control and the automaker’s X-Mode off-road traction control system. Stepping up to the bigger-engined trims will get you a dual-setting X-Mode button like what’s on the Outback and Forester Wildereness models. If you go for the Sport trim, like what Subaru shows here, you’ll get some yellow-accented stitching and seat bolsters, which does help liven up the cabin a bit.

The base trims pack dual 7.0-inch infotianment and climate screens, while you also get standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Safety features aren’t lacking either, including automatic emergency braking, pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptve cruise control, a rear-seat reminder and lane keep assist.

Stepping up to the higher models brings in an 11.6-inch infotainment screen, while you also get push-button start as well as heated seats, mirrors and wipers. Navigation also comes in with the larger head unit. Wireless phone charging is an option, while you can also spec optional safety feautres like rear automatic braking, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency steering that works up to 50 mph.

2024 Subaru Impreza pricing

Better news for Subaru fans: While you do have to pay a higher $1,295 destination charge, the MSRP isn’t changing too drastically for the new Crosstrek. In fact, the base 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is only $70 more expensive than the old car, starting at $26,290.

Here’s the full trim walk:

Base model: $26,290

Premium: $27,440

Sport: $30,290

Limited: $32,190

The Build and Price page isn’t available yet for the 2024 models. The 2.0-liter Crosstreks will arrive first from Japan in the spring, though. Beyond that, the 2.5-liter models (which only the U.S. will get) will arrive from the Lafayette, Indiana plant in the summer.

In other recent Subaru news, check out more on the new Impreza below: