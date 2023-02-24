$30K Shootout: Which Affordable New EV Is Best? Chevy Bolt vs MINI SE

It’s a Chevy Bolt vs MINI SE take by someone who actually uses both as daily drivers.

We now have enough wheel time to tell you which car, the Chevy Bolt vs Mini SE, might be a good fit for you. Tommy owns the Mini SE in this video (which is up for sale on TFLbids.com) for about two years. He now drives the Chevy Bolt as a commuter, and has for the past few months. This, in addition to the test models we’ve received from automakers makes Tommy a reasonable judge of both.

This is how they stack up:

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV: $27,495 starting MSRP

The Chevrolet Bolt EV has a 200 horsepower electric motor powered by a 65 kWh battery. With that beefier battery, you get a 259 mile max range, and it has 50 kW fast capability. It can qualify for the $7,500 tax credit, if you qualify.

The Chevrolet has a 57 cu-ft of cargo space, and a lot more rear seat space. Interior materials, seating surfaces and overall front seat comfort are a step under the MINI’s, but acceptable. In fact, that kind of sums up the Chevy Bolt, it’s not as high quality as the MINI, but it is more utilitarian with WAY more range.

MINI Cooper SE $30,900 starting MSRP

The MINI SE has a 180 horsepower electric motor which allows for a 0 to 60 mph time of just over six-seconds. It has a 32.6 kWh battery good for up to 114 mile range (we’ve made it well past 120 miles). It has a 50 kW fast charge capability. Unfortunately it cannot qualify for the $7,500 tax credit (it’s built in Europe – so it doesn’t qualify).

As a smaller two-door, the 34 cu-ft cargo area is a bit small, as is the rear seat, but it’s surprisingly comfortable up front. The suspension, driving character and overall feel are akin to other MINI Coopers. That is to say, it is downright playful and a rewarding day-to-day driver. It’s just not as logical as the Bolt.

In this video, Tommy shows us the differences, and gives his informed opinion about both. Check it out!