The 2024 Hyundai Kona Has a Fresh & Funky Look, But What About Its Engines?

The 2024 Hyundai Kona packs a huge range of changes, but not under the hood.

Like it or not, the new Kona is getting a dramatically different look than the current model, and the magnitude of those changes resonate throughout the exterior and interior. What won’t change that much — if at all, by the automaker’s announcement on the Korean-market Kona — are the available powertrains for the internal combustion models.

The base models once again wind up the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter mill. Spring for that option, and you’ll get 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. Power makes its way to the wheels through a continuously variable transmission. Beyond that, your upgrade path involves a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with 195 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. While Hyundai gave no official word on its transmission, it’s likely we’ll see the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission make another appearance.

For the time being, Hyundai remains mum on the updated Kona Electric model. The automaker said it would announce more details in March. If the trend holds over from the ICE models, we’ll most likely see a 201-horsepower motor powering the front wheels like the Niro EV.

Another mystery is the Hyundai Kona N: It’s unclear for now whether we’ll see a follow-up with the new styling, or whether it will come later as the company pivots toward electric vehicles.

But what about the Kona Hybrid? The model is new to the lineup, but it also takes on a corporate powertrain. Namely, it gets the same naturally aspirated 1.6-liter system as the Elantra Hybrid and Kia Niro Hybrid, making 139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque.