Porsche Offers Fresh Tech for Early-2000s Cars with Infotainment Retrofit

(Images: Porsche)

Is it weird we’re calling these early-noughties Porsches “classic” now?

Really, it wasn’t that long ago that you could walk into a dealership and order a 997 911 or a first-generation Cayenne, at least in my mind. But let’s face it: Technology has moved on by leaps and bounds in the past couple decades. That’s especially true with infotainment systems, and Porsche is offering a solution to make your 2003 to 2008 car not feel quite so…vintage.

The automaker is expanding its touchscreen support beyond the even older-school models to include these newer models. Specifically, the 7.0-inch “Porsche Classic Communication Management (PCCM) Plus” system is also available for these cars:

997-generation 911 (2005 – 2008)

987-generation Boxster and Cayman (2005 – 2008)

First-generation Cayenne SUV (2003 – 2008)

This expanded compatibility brings in modern features we seriously take for granted in thoroughly modern cars. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio functionality enter the equation. Beyond that, you can also store personal settings for the lights, wipers, climate controls, and door locking behavior on the 911, Boxster and Cayman.

Here’s the rub, though: It’s not exactly what you’d call cheap. We are talking about Porsche here, sure, but the PCCM Plus comes exclusively as a double-DIN unit with the 7-inch screen for $1,475. Depending on your standards, you may be able to find similar aftermarket solutions for less, but at least this factory-backed system is guaranteed to work in these cars.

What do you think — is the functionality worth the price?

While we’re on the subject of classic Porsches, check out the video below with our 930 911: