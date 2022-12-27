Volkswagen Teases ‘All-New’ Electric Model Debut at CES 2023

Could it be a production version of the ID. Aero sedan revealed earlier this year?

VW hasn’t shared what new EV is coming (the ID. Buzz is just for show).

In a week’s time, we’ll have another all-electric Volkswagen model to talk about. The automaker teased an upcoming reveal at CES 2023, though it’s mum on any further details for the moment.

Here’s the sum of what VW said on the upcoming vehicle in its Tuesday teaser:

“Volkswagen will introduce the newest member of its all-electric family on January 3rd at 4 pm PT and follow with a display at CES 2023. The brand will be located outside the Las Vegas Convention Center at Tech East in booth CP-5 from January 5th to the 8th and welcomes visitors to experience the next step in Volkswagen’s electrification journey. In addition to revealing a camouflaged version of the all-new electric vehicle, the name will also be announced.”

It’s unclear at the moment, of course, whether the company is launching an “all-new electric vehicle” for the U.S. and global markets, or a North America-specific model, similar to the ID.3‘s availability in Europe, China and a few other markets.

Currently, the ID. series actually spans five models, ranging from the ID.3 to the three-row, Chinese-only ID.6, and of course the forthcoming ID. Buzz.

We’ll most likely see a production version of the ID. Aero sedan, which VW revealed in China this summer. It may ultimately arrive as the ID.7, though we may also see a small ID.2 crossover below the ID.4. Word has it a tiny ID.1 hatchback is on the table to replace the E-up!, though it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see it here anytime soon, and that Volkswagen would choose CES as its venue to debut that model.

Whatever it is, we’ll have some clarity on January 3. Stay tuned for more updates coming next week!