Ask Nathan: Rumors About the Future Toyota RAV4, Saving Buick and Happy Holidays!

[Photo: Toyota]

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Recent rumors about the future Toyota RAV4

How to save Buick

Why bother with “Happy Holidays?”

The first question comes from a viewer who wants information on the future Toyota RAV4.

Q: (Via: AskNathan@tflcar.com) I have a few questions regarding the future Toyota RAV4 and its spin offs.

Is the next generation or future Toyota RAV4 going to be all electric like the Blazer EV? Do you think they will go the other way and make it more off roadie and truck like? I own a 2017 Toyota RAV4 and it is the most reliable SUV I ever owned. I don’t like its lack of off road ability cause I have a friend with the older Subaru Cross Trek and he is way more able off road.

I’m thinking about getting a new one in a year or two. But not if its electric!

— E. Morland SEN 11202

[Photo: Toyota]

A: I highly doubt the future Toyota RAV4 will go all-electric, but…

Recently, when I was covering the Toyota RAV4 Woodland Edition, I was contacted by someone who claimed to have inside information. He stated that, while Toyota is holding off on fully going electric, hybrids will become standard almost everywhere. Like the new Toyota Sequoia which comes standard as a hybrid, he suggests that the future (possibly 2024/2025) Toyota RAV4 will comes standard as a FWD hybrid.

In other words – he thinks Toyota will ditch the base model 2.5-liter four cylinder engine, and go right to standard hybrid powertrains. From there, they may make more accessible PHEV variants. On top of all those rumors, he stated that the Corolla Cross will get the 2.5 as an option, on top of a hybrid system. It will replace the slow-selling C-HR too.

We already know the Corolla Cross hybrid is coming, and the C-HR is out of the lineup next year. That’s no secret, but the possibility of a standard hybrid powertrain in the RAV4 sounds interesting.

It’s a given that Toyota is pushing hard to keep hybrids relevant in the ever-expanding EV market. Considering how hot the RAV4 has been for the automaker, it could make quite an impact on the industry.

We’ll see if this pans out.

– N

The next question comes from my friend Doug (not DeMuro) who wants to save Buick.

[Photo: Buick]

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter) Happy Holidays Nathan!

We talked about the rough shape Buick is in a while ago. I still have and love my 2018 Buick Regal Tour X. Everybody asks about it and it is as nice as it was the day I bought it. No problems other than an expensive tire change. I still get great mileage and never needed more power. It’s the best car for the Pacific Northwest. The AWD is killer and it handles better than my wife’s Outback.

Here’s my suggestion. Build them again. Save Buick!

– Doug

A: Howdy Doug!

No doubt it’s a fantastic car, but it’s not perfect.

Buick could only sell a handful in the United States. Why? Simply because it’s basically a station wagon. Americans still haven’t lost their bias against wagons. That always struck me as odd given their outstanding utility and performance. Simply put, if they made the body taller and fatter, it would have sold more. Despite suffering from poorer performance.

I like wagons – a lot. The Buick Regal TourX was an excellent value for what it was. I’m glad you’ve had a positive experience, but they won’t bring back something that was a hard sell in the first place.

It’s more likely that Buick will go all-electric, and offer mid-level EVs in the future.

– N

The last holiday related question comes from a comment from one of our recent videos – and I think they deserve an answer.

Q: (Via:YouTube): Why bother saying anything other than “Merry Christmas?”

Why include everyone when we know the reason for the season?

– Anonymous

A: No, I like to include everyone.

Did you know that we have millions of viewers from various parts of the world who celebrate differently – or not at all?

I figured that it would be best to put out a positive vibe for everyone who watches. That’s why I try to be as inclusive as possible. I’m not trying to insult anyone, I’m trying to say “Happy Holidays” to as many people as I can.

It’s that simple.

Happy Holidays!!