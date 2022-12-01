Toyota Confirms Grand Highlander Name for Its New, Large “Ultimate Road-Trip Vehicle”

(Images: Toyota)

Toyota has another three-row SUV coming down the pike: the Grand Highlander.

This model will fit the gap between the existing Highlander and the body-on-frame Sequoia.

We can’t see much here, but Toyota did show the Grand Highlander with the same “Hybrid Max” badging as the new Crown.

The full reveal is coming at the Chicago Auto Show on February 8.

The competition is already fierce, and soon the Toyota Grand Highlander will jump into the fray.

There’s a growing space in the market for folks who want a sizable three-row crossover that’s not quite as truck-like as, say, a Chevrolet Suburban or indeed a Toyota Sequoia. To that end, the automaker’s bringing in a larger model to directly compete against the Jeep Grand Cherokee L. In fact, Toyota’s not even subtle about it with the “Grand Highlander” name, but at least that clears up confusion for folks buying into this segment.

What will the Toyota Grand Highlander bring to the party? Even what little we can see of the styling shows the model’s resemblance to its smaller siblings. This time around, though, you’ll get more legroom and cargo volume to match other big, three-row crossovers. Mind you, this part of the market already has options like the Chevrolet Traverse, Dodge Durango, Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride, Volkswagen Atlas…the list goes on and on. What relatively few crossovers in this category (save the Ford Explorer) have, however, is a hybrid powertrain. That’s where Toyota is gunning to set its bigger Grand Highlander apart.

We’ve seen the “Hybrid Max” badging before on the Crown, which suggests a similar powertrain layout. If that’s true, Toyota’s upsized Highlander should pack around 340 horsepower and up to 400 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid setup uses one of the newest corporate engines, a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder, along with an electric motor. While the company gave zero technical information with Thursday’s teaser, it’s safe to assume the standard (non-hybrid) version will carry over from the existing Highlander, too.

We won’t have to wait too long to know more

We’ll have a much better idea of what Toyota has in mind for the Grand Highlander when it hits the Chicago Auto Show. That’s coming up on February 8, and we’ll be covering the full reveal firsthand. Stay tuned for that!

