Don’t Buy a 2023 Jeep Wrangler Before Watching This Video: Here’s Your TFL Expert Buyer’s Guide!

Images: Jeep

Tommy and Kase go over the 2023 Jeep Wrangler in this detailed TFL Expert Buyer’s Guide.

Our 2023 Jeep Wrangler TFL Expert Buyer’s Guide is packed wall-to-wall with important Wrangler buying tips. We’re not just shooting from the hip here, TFL Studios has owned nearly every kind on modern Jeep Wrangler out there. That includes the Jeep Gladiator, which isn’t on this list as it’s considered a pickup truck.

Tommy and Kase spend about a half an hour going over all the unique ways a Jeep Wrangler can be set up. Remember: this is not only one of the most capable off-roaders, it’s one of the most configurable as well. It’s one of the few vehicles that offers this many configurations. The 2023 Jeep Wrangler still comes as a two-door Sport entry-level model, which starts at about $32,000.

Tommy owned a two-door model, and both chimed in on the pros and cons of owing one – over a four-door model. The same can be said for the competing Ford Bronco: two door models are better off road. They just are, especially when you look at their dimensions, maneuverability, weight, angles and so forth. On the other hand, the four door models are much more utilitarian, comfortable and easier to use as a daily family hauler.

2023 Jeep® Wrangler Willys 4xe

Engines, engines, engines…

With only one exception, all of the engine options are paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Oddly, among all the vehicles Stellantis builds, the only vehicle that’s paired with the Pentastar V6 with a manual is the Wrangler. That’s a good thing – as many enthusiasts prefer it that way. There is a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo that’s becoming a more popular option. Jeep is still offering a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 as well. Recently, Jeep began their PHEV (Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle) 4xe program with the Wrangler. This is a plug-in hybrid that uses that 2.0-liter turbo, combined with an electric powertrain. The results are impressive, and the 4xe setup has begun to show up in other Jeep models.

Finally, there’s the bonkers Rubicon 392 – which is the fastest, most powerful Wrangler ever built. It packs a beefy 6.4-liter V8 that makes 470 horsepower, and 470 lb-ft of torque. Both the 4xe and the 392 are only available in the four-door “unlimited” platform.

There is so much more to unpack with this video. I didn’t even scratch the surface of the various 4×4 systems, suspensions, options and packages. Fortunately, that’s what Kase and Tommy are here to do!

Here’s Your TFL Expert Buyer’s Guide for the 2023 Jeep Wrangler!