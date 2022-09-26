Is the Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel Dead? It Is Reportedly on Its Way Out Next Year

The Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel could soon vanish as an option, as the brand is reportedly planning a send-off.

2023 is reportedly going to see a big change for diesel lovers, as Stellantis slims down ways to get its 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 powerplant. The automaker recently announced it would drop the oil burner from its Ram 1500 lineup after this upcoming model year. Now, by way of a post on JL Wrangler Forums, the Wrangler EcoDiesel could soon go the way of the dodo as well.

For the moment, I want to stress the automaker did not confirm the diesel’s departure from the Wrangler lineup just yet. The forum post indicates this news has just made its way to dealers. However, if it is true, it’s likely we’ll see some confirmation of that fact in the coming weeks or months, as we approach the LA Auto Show.

It’s usually not Stellantis’ way to quietly kill off a model or even a powertrain. To that end, the dealer slide shows a “limited production final edition of [the] Rubicon Diesel” called the Farout. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because we saw a Gladiator Farout concept a couple years ago. In this application, it appears the Jeep Wrangler Farout will get a host of package content and some exclusive touches on top of your standard Rubicon trim.

All the options, including the Cold Weather Group, Trailer Tow Package, Safety Group, LED Lighting Group, a gloss black grille, “3.0L Diesel” black hood decal and black leather seating with red accents adds up to about $65,000, if you were to spec out something close on Jeep’s configurator site.

2020 Jeep® Wrangler 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel engine

Would you miss the EcoDiesel?

Should Stellantis confirm the Wrangler Farout as an EcoDiesel send-off, it’s unclear exactly how “limited” the production run would be at this point. If the Dodge Charger and Challenger “Last Call” special models are any indication, it may be anywhere from a few hundred to a thousand units.

While the forum thread sites people in the know, we’ll have to wait and see whether Stellantis confirms the EcoDiesel’s demise in the Wrangler. If it comes to pass, it will leave the Jeep Gladiator as the sole way to get VM Motori’s turbodiesel in a current product. I can’t help but wonder, though, exactly how long that powertrain will remain, even in Jeep’s full-size pickup. It should stick around a bit longer, though with the shift toward electrification, it’s reasonable to assume Jeep will ultimately cull the diesel option there in the coming years.

What do you think? Would you miss the EcoDiesel, or is the current 2.0-liter turbo, Pentastar V-6 and 4xe plug-in hybrid spread sufficient for your needs?