Husband and Wife Donate Their $2 Million Classic Car Collection to Local Michigan University

With a value of over $2 million, Michael and Dianne Morey have pledged 35 vehicles from their automotive collection to support Northwood University.

Images: Mecum

Northwood University is a private university in Midland, Michigan, that opened in 1959. The school’s main focus is free enterprise, which is exactly how the Morey family made their fortune. The university will get 35 classic vehicles donated to them by the Morey family. Most of which will go to auction in 2023. A 1958 Chevrolet Corvette from the collection will live on the Northwood campus, on display.

Here’s what they said in a statement Thursday:

“The cars have been a large part of our lives, and each tells a story. It’s time for these cars to write a new chapter, and support young men and women who want to work hard, build something of their own, and positively influence the communities they call home. Northwood University is a special place, filled with wonderful students, and we are thrilled to support their mission.”

The Morey family personifies the principals of a free-market school like Northwood University.

In the early 1980s, Mike Morey bought a small shop after leaving his job. He hired a handful of employees to open what would become Bandit Industries . It all started with a wood chipper that became the industry standard. Before long, Mike’s wife Dianne came aboard, and Bandit Industries became a huge success. What’s remarkable to many is that the Morey family sold 100-percent of the company to their employees in 2018. This happened after two competitors attempted to buy the company.

“We realized neither was a good fit for Bandit, so we made the decision to sell to our trusted employees.” Dianne Morey told the Morning Sun in 2018. The company now has 725 employees.

“The Moreys are stellar examples of how ingenuity, persistence and dedication pave the way for success in a free-market society.” Justin Marshall, chief development & engement officer Northwood University

You can get a better look at the Michael and Dianne Morey Collection at the Mecum website.

In a time when those with money are too absorbed with self promotion, or political gain – it’s nice to see stories like this.