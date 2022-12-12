The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Is an Even More Exclusive Fashion Statement

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

Another special version of Mercedes’ flagship limousine makes its appearance.

Right at the top of the S-Class lineup, the Maybach is already something special for those who can afford the privilege. There’s always room to push farther, though, and that’s where these special edition models come in. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture does just that: Taking an already exclusive car and offering just 150 of these specific S 680-based models for sale.

Since it’s based on the S 680, you still get a 621-horsepower, 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. You still get a 4Matic all-wheel drive system as well, but what’s powering this car hardly matters. Instead, it’s the exterior tweaks and more importantly the interior where the Haute Voiture really shines.

On the outside, the Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture features a two-tone blue and rose gold motif. That carries through to the inside, while this limited-run Maybach also gets white leather seats. A unique fashion-inspired touch, though, is the bouclé fabric throughout the cabin, from the door panels to the seat accents. Buyers can opt for blue, beige, gold or rose gold shades, while you also get more details in the seat covers and on the cushions.

The fashion theme carries through the infotainment system, which Mercedes customized with unique avatars and animations to set it apart from even the standard Maybach S-Class.

The Haute Voiture also brings unique accessories

Mercedes did not give a price for the car, but we obviously don’t expect it to be what mere mortals would call affordable. It makes sense, then, to include some special goodies to go with the Maybach S 680 Haute Voiture, and you get them. Mercedes-Maybach provides a unique production number badge on the center console, as well as a key ring and scale model of the car in a hand-made gift box. The automaker also gifts a special car cover with the Maybach and Haute Voiture logo.

Selling alongside the 150 cars, you can buy a line of luxury handbags (this is a fashion statement, remember). Pricing is not available for those either yet, but they will sell through the Maybach Icons of Luxury stores, both in physical stores and online, in early 2023.