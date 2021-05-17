Next-Gen 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 Keeps The Monstrous V12 Alive, And Adds All-Wheel Drive: News

Meet the new boss.

On its face, the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 may not look like a massive leap over the car it replaces. This car is supposed to be a symbol of absolute power (in more ways than one), yet you still get a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine with 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. That engine’s still a monster — and it’s obviously sticking around, for those fearing its demise. However, it’s not any more powerful or torquier than the outgoing S650 Maybach. Nevertheless, this new car does pack plenty of refinement even on a standard S-Class, and does bring some significant powertrain changes into play.

Naturally, the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 takes on the streamlined styling of the new S-Class. On your request, you can get the traditional Maybach two-tone paint scheme as well, in ten available combinations. Overall, though, the key to the top-dog S-Class hasn’t been the exterior styling, but the interior appointments.

Step in past the electronically-powered comfort doors, and the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 brings Nappa leather and wood trim throughout the cabin. But what about the silver-plated champagne flutes and refrigerated compartment? Those are still there as well. The rear seat passengers can even use gesture controls to control the roller blinds and panoramic sunroof, in conjunction with the MBUX Interior Assist feature up front.

It may be a hyper-luxury car, but performance is still substantial.

Once you settle into the expectedly sumptuous interior appointments and acquaint yourself with the MBUX system, the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 still brings the performance goods. Beyond the ‘Maybach’ setting within the Dynamic Select system for maximum comfort, Mercedes also claims enough power to “rocket” the V12 limousine up to speed. Per the official specs, the S680 can hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, on its way to an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph. Not earth-shattering — it’s perhaps a bit quicker than the old one — but still not bad given what kind of car this is.

A first for the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680, though, is the inclusion of 4Matic all-wheel drive. No longer is this limo a rear-wheel drive only model, but — hold on, purists — there is an asterisk there. The system is 69% biased toward the rear, sending no more than 31% of the torque to the front axle. For a bit extra maneuverability, the Maybach’s rear-wheel steering can also turn in either direction up to 10 degrees, depending on your wheel selection. Staggered wheel setups will benefit less, getting just 4.5 degrees of rear steering instead.

This time around, the company’s now-ubiquitous 9-speed automatic mates up to that V12, offering two extra gears over the old model. Don’t expect that to do any wonders for fuel economy, though. EPA figures have yet to emerge, but European estimates of 14.1 to 13.3 L/100km means you likely won’t see north of 18 mpg. Most of the time, you’ll see around 16 mpg, not that it particularly matters for the sort of folks who can afford a Maybach in the first place.

Pricing: No numbers yet, but if you have to ask…

As ever, the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 is an exclusive car for a particular kind of buyer. While Mercedes did say it will arrive in the first half of next year, the company did not specifically mention price at this point. Considering the old Maybach S650 rang in at $202,550 to start, however, I’d expect this new one to command a similar price, if not more.