Pirelli Announces New Scorpion AS Plus 3 All-Season Tire: Here Are The Details (News)

Pirelli developed a new tire for the most popular crossovers and trucks, offering up new technology and a 70,000-mile treadwear warranty. (Images: Pirelli)

The new Pirelli Scorpion AS Plus 3 aims for all-season traction and durability.

When you do need to shell out hundreds of dollars on a new set of tires, it makes sense to get the best set for most conditions, right? That’s what tires like the Pirelli Scorpion AS Plus 3 shoot for, anyway, and today’s announcement brings some new technology to the “touring” tire class — while this specific model covers crossovers, SUVs and trucks. In all, Pirelli offers 37 sizes to fit 17 to 22-inch wheels, covering a wide variety of vehicles.

The headline feature with the Pirelli Scorpion AS Plus 3 is their 3D sipe technology. Along with a new blend of compound materials, the tire manufacturer says the tread design offers better all season capability by optimizing tread block stiffness for better handling, then opening up on snow-covered surfaces to help dig into the snowpack for better cold weather traction. Pirelli also says tire noise and comfort are hallmarks of the new Scorpion AS Plus 3, again thanks to a new tread pattern.

The “Plus” line is aimed specifically at North American drivers, keeping our need to cover vast amounts of miles in mind. To make good on the durability prospect, the company offers a 70,000-mile treadwear warranty. Key models that the Pirelli Scorpion AS Plus 3 hits include the Honda CR-V, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Toyota Highlander, Kia Sorento and the Ford F-150.

