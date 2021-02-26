The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Starts At $38,690: Full Pricing Announced

The three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L goes on sale this summer. (Photos: Jeep)

At $38,690 to start, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is the priciest model until the Grand Wagoneer comes along.

Jeep’s three-row Grand Cherokee brings some more practicality to the brand’s most popular SUV. With new styling, fresh tech, there are compelling reasons to consider it against the competition, but brace yourself: it won’t necessarily come cheap. In fact, the base 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo 4×2 starts off at $38,690, including a whopping $1,695 destination fee.

The Laredo model, like the current two-row Grand Cherokee, brings in a host of standard features. Adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, LED lighting, a leather steering wheel, “tip and slide” second-row seats, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Stellantis’ latest Uconnect 5 system are all baked in here. Laredo models only come with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, making 290 horsepower and 257 lb-ft of torque. Adding in four-wheel drive capability (through the Quadra-Trac I system) will set you back another $2,000, raising the price for a Laredo 4×4 to $40,690 before options like the Altitude Package.

For $41,890, the Altitude adds gloss black accents, including the 20-inch wheels. Overall, that translates through the exterior trim pieces, badging, roof rails and the seven-slot grille. You also get remote start, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an adjustable height liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, third-row USB powers and a 115-volt standard power outlet.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland.

Then you get into the more luxurious trims

Heading up the trim ladder, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited is the middle-ground model most people will likely gravitate toward (mind you, Jeep doesn’t post official figures for take rate by trim – that’s an educated guess based on what I’ve seen on the roads). Pricing starts at $45,690 for the two-wheel drive model, and $47,690 for the four-wheel drive version. Here, you get some standard features that were available in the Altitude Package, including the heated steering wheel and remote start. The Limited also adds Capri leather seats, standard heated seats for the first two rows, and a new adjustable-height power liftgate. Limited 4×4 models get the Selec-Terrain traction management system with five modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, and Mud/Sand).

The next step up is the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland — the most off-road-focused version in its 4×4 guise. Mind you, this three-row version is not launching with a Trailhawk model. There’s a large price jump over the Limited, with prices starting at $54,690 for the 4×2 V6 version. Again, four-wheel drive adds another $2,000, although this time you get Jeep’s Quadra-Trac II system with a low-range option. You also have an upgrade path to Stellantis’ 5.7-liter Hemi V8, making 357 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. The Overland once more adds unique appearance touches, as well as Nappa leather seats and door panels, ventilated seats, navigation, ambient LED lighting, a hands-free power liftgate and a dual-pane sunroof. The available Off-Road Group adds skid places, an electronic limited-slip rear differential and 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-season tires.

Top of the line: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit models

Leaning hard toward luxury are the Grand Cherokee L Summit and Summit Reserve models. The 4×2 Summit starts at $58,690, while the 4×4 is $60,690 with the V6. Stepping up to the V8 steps the price up again to $63,895. Premium amenities like oak wood, 16-way adjustable, massaging front seats (covered in Nappa leather, of course), a 360-degree surround view camera and Active Driving Assist come standard. Drowsy driver detection, four-zone climate control, and a second-row floor console also come on the Summit trim.

Finally, there’s the top-end 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve. This is the only three-row Grand Cherokee where your only option is four-wheel drive. Here, you’ll have to choose between the V6 ($63,690) or the V8 ($66,895). Nappa leather is too quaint for this luxurious family hauler, so you get Palermo leather instead. Heated and ventilated second-row seats are part of the deal, as are the memory and massage front seats. Waxed walnut replaces the oak, and you also get suede-like fabric on the A-pillars and headliner, and 20-inch polished cast aluminum wheels.