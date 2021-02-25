It’s Official: Half-Doors For The Jeep Wrangler Start Off At $2,350

Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) now offers half-doors on the Wrangler as a factory option.

New half doors and choice of upper-window assemblies are available for the Jeep Wrangler Sport, Rubicon, Sahara, Rubicon 392 and soon, the 4xe.

Available for two and four-door Wranglers, the new half doors are simple, light and (what we didn’t mention in our TFLoffroad.com post), provides better visibility. The design drops the need for heavy components and guides for glass. It replaces it with lightweight materials. Base-models get vinyl that matches the production soft-top roof or premium acrylic that matches the premium soft-top roof.

“The open-air freedom of driving the Jeep Wrangler is a one-of-a-kind experience. Now with the latest Dual-Door Group factory offering from Mopar and its full catalog of authentic Jeep Performance Parts, our active-lifestyle enthusiasts can easily push the open-air envelope further.” Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America.

Many off-road enthusiasts like half doors as they are lighter, easier to remove and are not complicated. In fact, these doors, which are weather-proof have unzipping windows. On top of that, the upper component simply slides in place with two posts serving as guides. As there is no need to store a roll-down window, the opening where the glass and sheet-metal is normally present is much larger. This gives riders a much better outward view. The design of the new doors still works with the Wrangler’s mirrors and other components.

The new Jeep Wrangler Dual-Door Group includes both full and the new doors. Jeep will install the full-steel production “regular” doors on the vehicle while matching body-color half doors are placed in the vehicle.

The Jeep Performance Part (JPP) catalogue expands

Warranty coverage for each “Dual Door Group” option is included as part of the new-vehicle warranty of three years/36,000 miles.

Pricing for both base and premium dual-door groups:

Dual-Door Group with base-model upper-window assemblies – sales code: AJB:

Two-door: $2,350

Four-door: $3,995

Dual-Door Group with premium-model upper-window assemblies – sales code: AJS:

Two-door: $2,550

Four-door: $4,395

Currently, there is no news regarding the Jeep Gladiator getting the same dual door group – or half-doors. But that may (likely?) change. We’ll keep you updated.