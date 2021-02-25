Video: Check Out These AWESOME Gadgets And Gizmos On The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S!

Images: TFLcar

Tommy takes on a guided tour of the $131,000 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S, and its array of gizmos.

You would think that the blistering speed of the 603 horsepower 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S is its party trick, but there’s more. If you truly want to take a deep dive into this hyper crossover, you need to check out its mind-boggling collection of German tech. No, seriously, Tommy takes over a full minute just to explain the seat warmers.

You can read about the $117,000 “coupe” version right here.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S’ seat (and cup) climate control 101:

Most of this is dedicated to the front seats, which have multiple message options that border on criminal in some states. Of coarse, the seats are heated and cooled, but there’s more to it. If you want, they can be heated and cooled at the same time. We don’t know why, but you can have both on – which might feel groovy. On top of that, the arm rest on the front passenger and driver’s door can be heated. Add to that the center arm rest, which is split down the middle and can be heated on either side.

We’re still not done yet.

There is a control on the driver’s door that allows the driver to activate and deactivate the front passenger’s climate controlled seat. Presumably, it may have to do with preheating the seat before you passenger gets in, as they wait curbside. This is rather specific, but this is a very German car.

Finally there’s the heated and cooled front cupholders. The colors in the cupholder correspond to the temperature you desire. Simply put, hit the button and see blue, it will keep your soda pop cool. Hit that button again for red, it will keep your coffee piping hot. Yes, there is a normal (no-color) setting as well.

All that, just for the seats and cupholders.

There are many other marvels that this tech-heavy machine packs. It has an electronic control for the baffles in the exhaust. Like other competitors, simply hit a switch and you wake up the sound of that powerful twin-turbo V8. Here are a few more notable tidbits:

There’s the AMG cabin perfume – which can be activated via the on-screen “Energizing Comfort” section. Gloves to use if you have to change a tire on your own and an overengineered suspension system that has to be seen to be believed.

There is so much tech in this vehicle, you might have to watch the video twice!