Someone Leaked the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Hybrid’s Configurator: Here’s a Look at What’s Coming!

(Image Credit: CorvetteBlogger.com)

Oops: Well, here’s an early look at the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray!

The rumor mill has been abuzz about the hybrid Chevrolet Corvette for quite awhile. Now, though, we can actually get a slight peek thanks to the enthusiasts over at Corvette Blogger, who happened to spot that the E-Ray’s configurator actually went live (by accident), albeit briefly. As of this moment, all you’ll get is a 404 page, but the blog grabbed a few more screenshots before it was yanked back down. You can check out all the options over there (the image featured above is strictly for reference, and all due credit goes to them for capturing it).

One striking part of the above renderings is just how normal the Corvette E-Ray looks. no details absolutely scream “I’m a hybrid!”, though GM knows it couldn’t get away with any funny business that could bastardize Chevy’s iconic flagship in the eyes of its fans and customers. We don’t get any specs here, sadly, but we do get a look at some of the available options.

In short, you can spec 13 different colors for the 2024 model year. Interior and trim package options largely seem to mirror existing Corvette models. That is, you can choose from a wide array of available combinations to cater the E-Ray to your tastes. The eagle-eyed folks over at Corvette Blogger also spotted a regen button on the driver’s side of the center console, next to an auto stop-start disable button.

Along with the E-Ray badging, that also gives the game away to this car’s nature and, more specifically, the “Regen on Demand” feature that effectively allows one-pedal driving when pressed. I imagine many keen drivers won’t bother, but the option could make the Corvette E-Ray more daily driver friendly with more aggressive regenerative braking as an option.

An early holiday peek – stay tuned for more

The really fun part about the Corvette E-Ray leak is that Chevrolet seems to be leaning into it. You can no longer look at the E-Ray Visualizer, but the company did tell the blog, “Looks like the holidays came early for a few astute Corvette fans. Stay tuned for more.” And stay tuned we certainly will.

Going back to rumor land for a moment, unofficial word has it that the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray will use GM’s 6.2-liter LT2 V8 as the backbone of its hybrid system. It will likely be a conventional hybrid (rather than a plug-in affair), though it’s unclear how much power the electric motor on the front axle will put out. Unless they tune it up from the standard Stingray, that LT2 puts out 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque in stock configuration. With the electric motor, we’d expect the E-Ray to manage around 600 horsepower, if not closer to 650. We also don’t know whether it will have just one motor up front, or a motor at each wheel.

Fortunately, we’ll know much more in the coming months. The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is slated to debut next summer. That said, this leak may compel GM to share a few more tidbits with us ahead of time. You know, just to keep everyone’s vocal cords atwitter until the sheet’s pulled back. Orders will likely open shortly thereafter, with the first cars possibly making it onto the streets by late 2023 or early 2024. Pricing is a huge question mark, though I wouldn’t be surprised to see it around the Z06’s $105,300 starting price, if not a bit higher. Then you’ll have to factor in the eye-watering dealer markup, of course.