Jeep Recall & Stop-Sale: Nearly 63,000 Wrangler 4xe Models Recalled for Engine Shutdown Issue

(Images: Jeep)

This latest Jeep recall only affects the plug-in Wrangler 4xe.

62,909 units of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe built between September 2, 2020 and August 17, 2022 may experience a “loss of communication” and unexpectedly shut down while driving.

According to the automaker: “Some of the above vehicles may experience an engine shut down condition caused by diagnostic reactions to faults caused by loss of communication.” That loss of motive power could — and has, in at least two cases — lead to an accident and potential injury.

Jeep told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it is aware of 112 customer assistance records, 196 warranty claims and 65 field reports related to the issue. Of those, two accidents and one injury are potentially linked to the 4xe’s engine communication loss problem.

At this time, the root cause is under investigation, per documents submitted to the NHTSA. However, the company did issue a remedy by way of a calibration update. Dealer technicians will update the software in the Transmission Control Module, Hybrid Control Processor and Auxiliary Hybrid Control Processor, free of charge. Customers that paid to fix this problem can submit original receipts or proof of payment for reimbursement.

For the time being, Stellantis put out a nationwide stop-sale order on the Jeep Wrangler 4xe while it addresses the issue. The company should begin notifying owners starting January 12, 2023. To get more information, visit this recall website, check the NHTSA recalls site, or call the FCA US, LLC customer service line at (800)-853-1403.

The automaker’s number for this recall is ZB7, while the NHTSA’s number for the campaign is 22V-865.