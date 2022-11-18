Shh Don’t Tell: We Are EMBARRASSED We LOVE These Cars! Buy or Bust Ep.6

Tommy and Brendan reveal their deep feelings towards vehicles that many of us find repulsive.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

This episode of TFLclassics’ Buy or Bust features three (somewhat) lovable losers. Tommy and Brendan call these vehicles “guilty pleasures,” but that would indicate that there’s something here that would provide some sort of pleasure. I think, these boys need a bit of therapy. Well, to each their own.

The first vehicle on deck is a bit of a unicorn. Not because of its desirability, but it’s the fact that the ragtop’s siblings are often rusting in a wrecking yard. I refer to the Chrysler PT Cruiser Turbo. No, it’s not the full-blown “GT Cruiser” which was set up for more performance with a more potent drivetrain and suspension. Nope, this is a 215 hp turbo strapped inside of a somewhat flimsy open-top cruiser.

As easy as it is to slap the PT Cruiser around, it was a tremendous success for Chrysler. They sold over 1,000,000 worldwide in less than 10 years. The GT Cruiser was fast and did handle fairly well, on top of being very utilitarian. Unfortunately, the convertible took all of what was good about the PT Cruiser and sacrificed it for the rag top.

This poor running example netted $1,000 at the auction.

2003 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Equipped with the trusty 345 hp 6.0-liter V8, the 2003 Cadillac Escalade ESV is still a prize to many. While I am not fond of its tacked on cladding, it had (for the time) one of the most luxurious interiors in the biz. The seats are considered by many to be the most comfortable units Cadillac has built – ever. On top of that, the sophisticated all-wheel drive setup was pretty dam good.

We got to beat the hell out of one on our Go Big series, and it’s worth a watch!

The big Caddie fetched $9,000 at the auction.

2014 Lexus CT200h

Based on the MC platform that the lauded Toyota/Scion TC used, it was powered by a similar anemic hybrid powertrain used in the ’14 Prius. That was a shame, because the handling characteristics, looks and feel of the CT200h felt sporty. Still, this was a great entry-level vehicle for Lexus back then.

The interior was upscale, and comfortable, despite the tight interior dimensions. It was never that popular, and I felt it always deserved a turbo charger. The example the boys found had a lot of hail damage, and high mileage.

This Lexus CT200h got an underwhelming $5,600 at the auction.

Check out the video and see the action: