Video: The Acura RSX Type S Is an Awesome, Cheap, Forgotten Performance Car!

(Images: Acura)

Not only are these RSX Type S models good value, but they’re packing one of Honda’s best engines.

These days, Acura threw enthusiasts a bone by reintroducing the Integra nameplate and offering buyers a fun car with a 6-speed manual transmission. Back in 2001, however, this Civic-based RSX coupe originally replaced the Integra, as the brand shifted away from recognizable names toward an alphabetic naming scheme across its entire lineup. That decision isn’t always the greatest for folks remembering your cars long-term, which is arguably the case here, even with the RSX Type-S (yes, the name did have a hyphen back then, for some reason).

In the TFLclassics video below, Tommy and Brendan take a closer look at this 20-year-old design, which has aged remarkably week. Not only that, but the car packs some cool features, including the rear wiper (it is a liftback, after all) and the simple, five-spoke 17-inch alloys that were bespoke to the Type-S variant.

Under the hood is a gem, though, as the RSX packs Honda’s 2.0-liter K-Series engine. While the standard RSX came with the K20A3 engine putting out just 160 horsepower, the Type-S has one of two more potent versions, depending on which model year you’re looking at. Earlier 2002-2004 models used the K20A2 with 200 horsepower and 142 lb-ft of torque. Along with a styling refresh and engine upgrades from the Japanese Type R models, the K20Z1-equipped Type-S models put out 210 horsepower and 143 lb-ft of torque. That’s only part of the story, though, as the real fun in the driving experience is running past 5,800 RPM, where the i-VTEC cam profile engages on the way to a screaming 8,100 RPM redline.

In the 110,000+ miles the current owner in today’s video owned the car, he’s had hardly any mechanical issues. Apart from general wear-and-tear items, this 2006 RSX Type-S proved a reliable, practical and fun car that proves why this is a fantastic buy for the value-minded enthusiast.

