The 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata Rolls into the New Year with a Fresh Color and a Higher Price Tag

(Images: Mazda)

The ND Mazda MX-5 Miata carries on for another year, but there’s a new color to consider.

Though it didn’t have any major reveals at the LA Auto Show, Mazda did shed some light on what’s happening with its halo car in the 2023 model year. That includes (minor) tweaks and updated pricing. Not that you’ll need the hint on that last part: You’ll have to pony up more cash this time around. The largest difference here is the new Zircon Sand Metallic color, which you may recognize if you’ve checked out the CX-50 crossover.

Other than that, the fundamentals remain the same, including the soft-top and RF options. The base 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport now starts at $29,325, which is a hearty $1,010 bump over the 2022 model. The mid-range Club increases in tandem, to $32,825. Add in the Brembo/BBS/Recaro package for upgraded brakes, wheels and seats, and you’ll have to fork over another $4,500, for a total of $37,325.

The Grand Touring your way to go if you want a 6-speed automatic transmission, and that trim will set you back at least $34,325. Going for the hardtop RF version will cost you another $2,300 for the Grand Touring model. Across the range, Mazda’s Kinematic Posture Control carries over, as does the same 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque as before.

If you’re looking for the most expensive Miata, that’ll be the build-to-order RF Club with the Brembo/BBS/Recaro pack. The most Miata Miata, as it were, costs $39,825. If you want it in Zircon Sand Metallic, it’ll cost you another $395, whichever trim you choose.

The 2023 MX-5 Miata models will hit showrooms this winter.