How Much Power Does the 2024 Ford Mustang GT Manage? A Leaked Window Sticker Hints at the New V8 Model’s Output

The 2024 Ford Mustang will keep its good-old 5.0-liter V8, but will it actually make more power?

We’ve had a couple months to mull over the new, S650 generation Ford Mustang, as well as its powertrains. To some folks’ surprise, there will not be a hybrid powertrain lurking in the options list, as Ford instead decided to stick with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost and the larger 5.0-liter Coyote V8. While they offer the same displacement as before, the automaker emphasizes a host of changes for both powertrains that should make for enticing options, whichever way customers want to go. What we don’t know with certainty — mind you, no official numbers are out just yet — is how much horsepower and torque the GT manages.

Pre-production vehicles shown.

The team over at Ford Authority kept their eyes open and ears to the ground since the 2024 Ford Mustang debuted in September. Along the way, they suggested the standard GT model, available with either a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission, would put out the sort of power that’s…well, let’s say familiar to those who know the outgoing S550.

Now, according to a new report ostensibly showing a window sticker for the new Mustang GT, it’s looking like that is still the case. According to what you can see over there, the 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8 puts out 450 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque — exactly the same as before. Keep in mind, the 2022 S550 Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 lost 10 hp and 10 lb-ft off their outputs, so we are looking at a 1:1 match here just going by the numbers. Check out the window sticker for yourself over on FA’s post.

There is an option if you want more power, though

That’s not to discredit Ford’s powertrain improvements moving into this new generation. The fourth-gen Coyote engine brings in dual throttle bodies and a dual air intake setup, and engineers mentioned a range of other changes when we checked it out in Detroit. Even if that doesn’t translate to out and out power gains on the standard GT models, any under-the-skin tweaks to make the engine more responsive and more efficient would be welcome.

Another option to watch out for this time around is the Dark Horse. Ford is targeting an output of at least 500 horsepower for that version.

As this recent news only concerns the Mustang GT, there’s still plenty of mystery swirling around the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. The old Mustang HPP managed 332 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. That’s actually a pretty healthy output for a four-banger, so it’s possible we’ll see those figures remain fairly close to what we’re used to for the new model. To be emphatically clear, though, that is strictly a guess at this point.

One more note, as Ford Authority also points out: Numbers are always subject to change, even on early versions of “official” documents like a window sticker. We can’t really treat this sort of information as set in stone until actual production units are rolling off the line next summer, so stay tuned for more updates.