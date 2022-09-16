The 2023 Nissan Maxima Gets More Expensive for Its Last Model Year, Topping Out At $45,345

The 2023 Nissan Maxima is now on sale, with the entry-level SV kicking off at $39,235.

After a forty-year production run, this new model year will be the last for Nissan’s full-size sedan, so this is your last chance should you want to buy the current Maxima.

There are a few minor changes this year, including the automaker’s new logo inside and out, as well as illuminated kick plates and semi-aniline leather on the top-end Platinum model.

This is the last time I get to say “another year for the Nissan Maxima”.

It’s one of the last large sedans still in the game, but the current-generation car will bow out after the 2023 model year. So, here’s your last chance should you actually want to buy into Nissan’s flagship sedan — and now the automaker published official pricing for the car’s final stretch before rolling into the history books, at least as we currently know it.

Like before, the 2023 Nissan Maxima is available in three trims.

There’s the $39,235 entry-level SV (pricing includes destination), followed by the sportier-themed SR and the top-spec Platinum. Standard equipment includes the Nissan Safety Shield 360 driver assistance suite, including automatic emergency braking both front and rear, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning and high beam assist. Beyond that, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, NissanConnect services and an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot and also come standard.

The only visual difference this year is the new Nissan corporate logo both inside and out. We’ve seen that make a wider appearance on the brand’s other revamped models like the Armada, Pathfinder, Rogue, Frontier and the new Z.

Opt for the $44,295 SR model, and you’ll get a wider range of features tuned to a sportier driving experience. Mind you, the familiar 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V-6 with 300 horsepower comes standard across the range, as does the CVT that sends power to the front wheels. Although, you do get paddle shifters with the SR. Instead of a power boost, you get sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch gloss black alloy wheels, and Ascot leather seats with diamond-quilted Alcantara inserts.

Finally, the $45,345 Platinum tops out the range, with new semi-aniline leather seats baked into the more luxurious trim. The top rung model also gets rain-sensing wipers, a power sunshade for the rear window, and maple wood-tone interior trim as some of its highlight features.

How much more is the 2023 Nissan Maxima range overall?

Despite bringing relatively few changes — again, this car is on its way out — each Maxima trim does get more expensive. The increase ranges from $300 for the SV and SR to $900 for the Platinum.

Bearing all taht in mind, will Maxima sales rally for its final production year? Only time will tell. So far, year-to-date sales have shaken out to just 3,753 units through June 30, which is a 62.3% drop from the same period in 2021. Still, the Maxima is a large, well-equipped sedan that does offer most of the modern technology you need, to say nothing of its IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating for the 2022 model year. While it’s been a couple years since its last significant update (check that out below), it does still look pretty sharp too, as far as big sedans are concerned.