2023 Nissan Rogue Gets a Small Price Bump and Adds a Midnight Edition Package

After its recent redesign and receiving a new engine, the 2023 Nissan Rogue carries over with some minor tweaks.

2023 models get a $210 price hike across the board, with every trim level.

SV models have the new option of a Midnight Edition package, with different wheels, accents and leatherette seats.

The past two years have been transformative for the Nissan Rogue, with a redesign for 2021 and a new powertrain for 2022. This upcoming model year sees minor changes, by comparison, namely with the new Midnight Edition package on mid-range SV models.

Overall, though, the 2023 Nissan Rogue will be familiar if you’ve been cross-shopping compact crossovers lately. Under the hood, you still get a 1.5-liter VC-Turbo engine with 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque. That mates up to a continuously variable transmission, with front- or all-wheel drive available across all four trims. Moving up the stack, the lineup still begins with the base S and moves through SV, SL and Platinum.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 is standard across the entire Rogue lineup, as is LED lighting and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity. SV and higher models have access to ProPilot Assist. Navi-link, a system that uses navigation to adjust speed as needed, is an option on the Rogue SL and standard on Platinum. Entry models get an 8.0-inch infotainment display, while higher models get a slightly larger 9.0-inch unit.

Midnight Edition adds a stealthier look

Nissan has implemented the “Midnight Edition” across most of its lineup, adding in gloss black trim if you’re not a huge fan of the chrome look. Available on Rogue SV, the package brings in 18-inch alloy wheels and exterior trim accents, including the V-motion grille. Strangely, it does not black out the chrome-finished brightwork along the A-pillars and roofline. Black badging and leatherette seating cap off the package.

The only other minor tweak comes on the SL Premium Package and Platinum models. Those trims now get Amazon Alexa connectivity, allowing owners to control music, calls or their home devices using voice commands.

Pricing doesn’t increase much this year

Since there aren’t too many changes on the table, the 2023 Nissan Rogue doesn’t see a huge price jump. It does go up by a bit, though, with each trim bringing a $210 asking price across the board.

Here’s how that translates to the whole range: