The 2023 Mazda CX-9 Isn’t Quite Gone Yet, but It Did Just Get More Expensive

The 2023 Mazda CX-9 drops its “Sport” base model, pushing the entry price above $40,000. Pricing for the 2023 models start at $40,025.

If you’re looking to buy a CX-9, the “Touring” is now your base option — and it offers more standard equipment. Second-row captain’s chairs are now standard on the Touring .

2023 Mazda CX-9s will hit dealerships in the fall.

It’s no spring chicken at this point in its lifecycle, but the 2023 Mazda CX-9 still represents one of the best driving three-row crossovers around. We’re not yet seeing the brand’s new flagship SUV — the CX-90 should debut sometime in the near, give or take — so we have at least one more carryover year for the CX-9. If you’re looking to buy one now, though, beware that the entry-level Sport is gone from the 2023 range.

Now, the 2023 Mazda CX-9 Touring kicks off the crossover’s lineup, with prices starting at $40,025. As recompense for the higher barrier to entry, though, the Touring now brings in more standard equipment than before. You now get second-row captain’s chairs as standard equipment, where they were optional before. This year’s CX-9 Touring further sees black or sand-colored leather seating, a moonroof, LED fog lights and a wireless phone charger.

Stepping up to the Touring Plus trim actually brings back the second-row bench, though a six-seater option is still available. For $42,775, you also get ventilated front seats, a power driver’s seat with memory functions, 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, a gloss black grille, aluminum roof rails and a frameless rearview mirror.

Other trims remain the same

The 2023 Mazda CX-9 retains the rest of its trim structure, including the mid-range Carbon Edition, Grand Touring and Signature. It’s one of the brand’s last remaining models to use that nomenclature (other, more recent models have switched to S -> Select -> Preferred -> Premium trims), with the feature set at each level the same as before.

Also like before, all 2023 CX-9 models have Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive system. Under the hood, you still get the familiar 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G turbo engine, with 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel. Unlike the CX-5, though, the aging CX-9 does not see the same slight power bump to 256 hp, weirdly. A six-speed automatic transmission is still standard fare. Again, we’ll see all of the above change with the launch of the new CX-90, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer for more comprehensive details on the company’s new flagship crossover.

