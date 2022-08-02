A Top-Spec 2023 Genesis G90 Squeaks In Just Under $100,000 — Just

The updated G90 brings new styling and more tech to the equation, but at a higher price than 2022 models.

Entry-level 3.5T models start from $89,495, including destination charges.

2023 G90 models come with standard all-wheel drive.

The latest version of Genesis’ flagship will arrive in U.S. showrooms around August 10.

It still undercuts the Mercedes S-Class, but the Genesis G90 is close to joining the six-figure club.

While we’ve had nearly a full year to ruminate on the automaker’s flagship, we did not know how much it would cost, until now. Finally, that piece of the puzzle fell into place Tuesday, as Genesis announced the 2023 G90 sedan would start off at $89,495.

That is a significant price hike on a car that formally topped out right around $80,000. Genesis offers two trim levels with two variations on its turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine, with a long standard feature list. Bear in mind, too, that even the top-end, $99,795 model comes in over $12,000 lower than the lowest Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Consequently, the G90 also rings in less expensive than the updated BMW 740i and sits in a similar price range to the Audi A8.

Added-cost options for either G90 trim include $575 for metallic or pearl paint, or a $1,500 upcharge for a matte paint scheme.

About those features…

From the outset, the 2023 Genesis G90 packs a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6, with the standard version putting out 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is your only option here, and the power makes its way through an 8-speed automatic transmission. The G90 3.5T E-SC AWD (a bit of a mouthful, isn’t it?) ups that power to 409 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque by way of a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

Ever since Genesis first debuted as a brand, the G90 built its reputation on a long list of standard features. This model’s no different, and that list is as long as your arm. A 26-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, wireless charging, head-up display, every electronic driver aid you’d expect, Nappa leather seating, 3-zone climate control and heated, ventilated and massaging front seats (and heated rear seats) all come standard.

Apart from the more potent powertrain, the top-spec 2023 Genesis G90 adds in a few extra bits for good measure. Multi-chamber air suspension and rear wheel steering are the other substantial mechanical changes. To that, you also get 21-inch alloy wheels, ventilated and massaging rear seats, rear wireless charging, Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Audio and soft-close power doors.

If you’re interested, customers can join the “Priority One” program and submit a $1,000 refundable deposit to be among the first to secure a new G90.

