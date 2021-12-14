The Updated 2023 Genesis G90 Takes Aim At The Mercedes S-Class, Right Down To The Rear-Wheel Steering: News

Pricing's not available yet, but it will likely come in far less expensive than its German rivals

The refreshed Genesis G90 already made its Korean reveal, but now we have some more US-specific figures. (Images: Genesis)

The 2023 Genesis G90 leans heavier on tech and lighter on engine choices.

It hasn’t been terribly long since Hyundai’s luxury arm redesigned its flagship sedan, but now it has a new look to keep its styling in line with its newer (crossover) siblings. Beyond its exterior aesthetic, though, Genesis announced more specifics on the incoming model, including plenty of gadgets and the powertrain. Yes, there is only one this time — the 5.0-liter V8 is no more.

As ever, the Korean automaker’s top-end sedan takes direct aim at luxury staples like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the BMW 7 Series and the Audi A8. Read through the list of equipment when this car arrives in the US next year, and that’s more apparent than ever before. Features like speed-adaptive air suspension that will lower or raise the car depending on the driving conditions, a “Chauffeur” brake mode allowing the driver to control the braking force for a more auspicious experience, and rear-wheel steering up to four degrees are just a few examples on offer with the 2023 Genesis G90.

Unlike the Korean reveal, this announcement actually affords us a look at the interior as well. Genesis has never been bad in this area, but this redesign takes things to another level. Not only do you get copious amounts of leather, but you also get a large infotainment screen and a fully-digital instrument cluster — as you should in a luxury flagship these days. You also get a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, as well as biometric-controlled driver profiles by way of fingerprint recognition. And yes, there’s a fragrance system à la Mercedes-Benz and massaging seats, as well.

The 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 makes another appearance

Under the hood, there’s only one engine this time around: the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6. That “Smartstream” engine is familiar to what’s available across the rest of the range, and it replaces the old 5.0-liter Tau V8 and the 3.3-liter twin-turbo Lambda II engines that were the bread and butter of Genesis’ high-end model. The company didn’t announce specific output for the updated G90, but we’d more or less expect the same (or similar) figures to other models. So, you should get around 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque, give or take a bit should Genesis tune the powertrain differently in this application. As before, this car should be available with rear- or all-wheel drive.

In time, it’s likely the Genesis G90 will see an electrified version as well. That’s not in the cards right now, but with the way the brand’s been moving toward EVs we can’t rule it out — we’ll have to wait and see.

