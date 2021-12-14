2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Priced At $40,725 To Start, With Fully-Loaded Dual-Motor Models Nearing $56,000

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is taking on Tesla as well as its Kia-branded cousin, the EV6. (Images: Hyundai)

The Ioniq 5 will roll out to certain states soon.

As virtually every automaker is now on the bandwagon, the EV field continues to expand, now joined by the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. It’s just the first from Hyundai’s all-electric sub-brand, and now we finally have pricing information for SE, SEL and Limited models. Like several of its rivals, you’ll soon be able to buy the Ioniq 5 in both single, rear-motor and dual-motor AWD variants. The SE Standard Range is the entry-level model, packing 220 miles of range according to EPA figures, and a price tag starting at $40,925 including Hyundai’s $1,225 destination charge. That version uses a modestly sized 58.0-kWh battery,. and will arrive later than the higher-range, more powerful variants.

If you want more power or more range, there are a couple different ways you can go about it. The first is to get the larger 77.4-kWh battery, which adds a more powerful 225 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque for the single-motor models. Range also improves to 303 miles, which is the best Hyundai’s new EV can currently manage. The top-of-the-line dual-motor spec, which costs $3,500 more for the SE/SEL and $3,900 more for the limited, ups the power to 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque, while coming in at 256 miles of range. Unlike the RWD models, the dual motor only comes with the larger battery.

Here’s how that stacks up to the competition

Across the range, the 77.4-kWh SE kicks off at $44,875. The SEL starts at $47,125, then the Limited tops out the range at $51,825 (mind you, the AWD dual motor will bring the MSRP up to $55,725). On the whole, the launch pricing slightly undercuts the Ford Mustang Mach-E’s $44,995 starting price. That said, you can get the Mach-E in much more powerful GT form. The Volkswagen ID.4, on the other hand, starts slightly higher at $41,190, but comes in less expensive at the top end ($49,370) for the all-wheel drive Pro S model.

Most 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 models will go on sale this month, while the cheaper entry-level SE with the 58 kWh battery will hit dealers in the spring. Tommy will have driving impressions on the new Ioniq 5 later this week, but for now we have a walkaround video you can check out below!